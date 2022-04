Max Verstappen cruised to victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday to cut Charles Leclerc’s F1 championship lead after the Ferrari driver threw away a podium finish with a costly late spin at Imola, but there is more drama away from the title race, with Lewis Hamilton enduring another nightmare weekend as Mercedes continue to struggle. Although George Russell has shown the way for the Silver Arrows, outperforming his more illustrious teammate so far as Toto Wolff and co. look to get to grips with their early-season problems. Sergio Perez finished second to seal a Red Bull one-two,...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 46 MINUTES AGO