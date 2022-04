According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons plans to play in Game 4 against the Brooklyn Nets. Simmons’s long-awaited return is finally here, and the Nets are desperate for any spark that could save their season. Since being traded to the Nets in February, he’s been struggling with a back issue, and mental health issues kept him off the floor in Philadelphia. There’s a chance that Brooklyn will be facing elimination when Simmons makes his team debut. Regardless, the Nets should welcome anything he can bring to the table as they look to get back into their series with the Boston Celtics.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO