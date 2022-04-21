ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Melbourne close to sign Tariq Sims for 2023 season, with NRL veteran set to replace Dolphins-bound Felise Kaufusi and Kenny Bromwich

 3 days ago

Melbourne are expected to announce the acquisition of representative forward Tariq Sims from St George Illawarra for the 2023 NRL season.

Sims is understood to have agreed to a one-year contract with the Storm and his anticipated arrival will offset the loss of Felise Kaufusi and Kenny Bromwich to competition newcomers the Dolphins next year.

At this stage there is unlikely to be an early release that would allow Sims, 32, to move to Melbourne immediately and play out the rest of this season under Craig Bellamy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q4L9S_0fFyJTqp00
St George forward Tariq Sims is expected to sign a one-year deal with Melbourne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C1FJd_0fFyJTqp00
But the 32-year-old is unlikely to be granted an early release by St George

Melbourne are light on in the forwards with Christian Welch (achilles) and Tui Kamikamica (stood down) both unavailable and would undoubtedly want a player of Sims' calibre at their disposal immediately.

Sims' existing salary commitments with the Dragons are also likely to be a stumbling block to an immediate move.

Sims was told in the off-season that his contract wouldn't be renewed by the Dragons.

