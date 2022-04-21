Long-time Lawrence Township Fire Chief Mark Stewart stepping down from job

LAWRENCE TWP. – After leading the township's fire department for more than a decade, Chief Mark Stewart is stepping down.

Stewart submitted his resignation at the trustees' meeting Monday, citing health reasons for his departure.

The decision was hard but Stewart said he has to focus on his health.

More: Lawrence Township eyeing new pact with North Lawrence Fire

More: Residents give Lawrence Township trustees earful over fire operations, funding

After being hospitalized late last year with COVID, Stewart said, he has not been able to make a 100% recovery and he continues his rehab.

"I'm just trying to concentrate on my health and my full-time job," he said.

Stewart is a full-time firefighter/paramedic at Jackson Township, where he is on light duty.

Stewart's resignation is effective May 2. Trustees appointed Assistant Chief David Cole as acting fire chief.

More: Firefighters needed: Canal Fulton/Lawrence Township push to add staff

More: North Lawrence FD gets pact to serve portions of Lawrence Township after hiatus

Stewart was challenged to 'right the ship'

Stewart joined the Canal Fulton Fire Department in 1990. He later served on both the township and city forces before focusing on Lawrence Township. He took the helm Feb. 8, 2008.

"Trustees (Mike) Stevens, (Richard) Harbaugh and (Marvin) Hardgrove challenged me to 'right the ship,'" Stewart said in his resignation letter.

During that time, he created 12-hour shifts, allowing them to cover the overnight hours. He also increased training and worked to improve equipment and vehicles.

He put several initiatives in place to improve officer training and develop rules and regulations.

With the changes, Stewart said his department was the first in Stark County to meet the qualification for the National Fire Protection Association 1021, which outlines minimum training and additional education certifications.

Under Stewart's leadership, rescue tools were upgraded, cot loading devices were added to ambulances and new cardiac monitors, CPR devices and various state-of-the-art medical training aids were acquired.

Stevens said he will miss Stewart's leadership.

"He brought a great deal of professional expertise and training (to the department," Stevens said. "We are volunteers but Mark was able to keep on top of training and equipment and had the wherewithal of what it takes to give the best service to the community in a very economical way. That's probably one of his best attributes."

Stewart has the ability to rally staff and keep the department cohesive despite challenging dynamics, including "living with" Canal Fulton Fire Department, COVID and employee turnover.

"Mark Stewart helped bring the department to another level and keep it that way despite the challenges," Stevens said.

Dan Podlager came through the ranks with Stewart. He served as Stewart's assistant chief until his resignation in November.

"He was the longest-tenured chief of the Lawrence Township Fire Department," Podlager said. "Before him, the chiefs changed every couple of years. He brought stability and instituted a lot of full-time professional fire department policies and procedures such as a promotional process."

Podlager estimates under Stewart's leadership the department secured between $700,000 to $800,00 in grant funding for equipment.

Stewart also allowed his employees to have a say in their work environment and how the department operated.

"A lot of people like that," Podlager said. "It wasn't just Chief Stewart is buying an ambulance. He created committees and got opinions. He was very popular and loved as a chief that was fair and equitable. He will be sorely missed."

Moving the Lawrence Township department forward

Stewart is hopeful township and Canal Fulton leaders can reach an agreement to form a fire district.

He believes the two departments need to be under one chief, one set of rules and one budget. "Since I started I have tried to get that done. It just never got to the finish line."

Stewart is confident Cole will be a great leader.

Cole was promoted to lieutenant and then captain before taking over as assistant chief upon Podlager's resignation.

"He is very capable of running the department," Stewart said. "He has the knowledge of everything and I'm hoping I make it as seamless a transition as possible for him."

Stevens said township and city officials are set to meet to discuss the fire departments' plans moving forward.

"I'm very proud of our department and where it is today," Stewart added. "Despite our shortcomings, we are one of the best departments in Stark County. There will always be room for improvement."

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com.

On Twitter: @aknappINDE

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Long-time Lawrence Township Fire Chief Mark Stewart stepping down from job