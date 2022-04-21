ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Exxon Mobil may completely withdraw from Russia by June 24 - sources

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil is considering a complete withdrawal from Russia by June 24, two sources familiar with plans told Reuters on Thursday, following the U.S. group’s earlier decision to exit from its oil and gas operations in the country.

Exxon Mobil removed employees who are U.S. citizens from Russia last month after Moscow launched what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine. It hadn’t provided a timetable for the withdrawal.

The initial departures included staff from its large oil and gas production operations on Sakhalin Island in Russia’s Far East, including the Sakhalin 1 project.

Now it is looking into shutting down its other businesses in Russia, including sales of popular Mobil lubricants, by June 24, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

Exxon didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Exxon last year employed more than 1,000 people across Russia, with offices in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Yuzhno-Sakhalinst, according to its website.

Its deliberations come after dozens of other Western companies - from Apple and Boeing to BP, Shell and Equinor - that have halted business or announced plans to abandon their Russia operations. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Sabrina Valle and Reuters bureaux Editing by Mark Potter)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russian general who told troops war would be over ‘in hours’ killed in Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence ministry said another Russian general was killed in combat.Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev is the seventh general Ukraine claims to have killed since Russia invaded.Oleksiy Arestovych said Rezantsev died amid intense fighting at Chornobaivka airfield, a site near Kherson which Russian forces have been using as a command post.The general was said to be commander of Russia’s 49th Combined Arms Army.Days after the invasion began, Rezantsev was confident the Russian campaign would be successful within a matter of hours, according to a conversation intercepted by the Ukrainian army.In a call posted on social media by the army, a...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Ukrainian spy drones find massive ‘tank graveyard’ ten miles inside Russia underlining shocking scale of Putin’s losses

SPY drones have located a massive “tank graveyard” ten miles inside Russia — further underlining the scale of Vladimir Putin’s battlefield losses. Reconnaissance flights carried out by a Ukrainian intelligence unit based in a secret bunker near the border filmed dozens of pieces of damaged military hardware dumped in a field.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxonmobil#Russia#Ukraine#Exxon Mobil#Yuzhno Sakhalinst#Western#Boeing#Bp#Shell#Equinor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Vice

Russian TV Is Musing About Nuking New York City

Russia successfully tested a RS-28 Sarmat “Satan II” ICBM this week, a missile capable of nuking targets across the entire planet. After the launch, Russian pundits got on TV and openly mused about using the missile to wipe out New York City, England, and other Western targets. “If...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Not feeling well Vlad? Putin looks unsteady in Easter church service footage showing him biting lip and fidgeting as health rumours grow and war continues to go badly

Vladimir Putin looked frail and unsteady at footage purporting to be from a midnight mass for Orthodox Easter, stoking rumours surrounding the Russian president's ailing health. He chewed his lip and appeared unsure of his footing as he stood in Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral alongside the city's mayor Sergei...
RELIGION
The Week

France says it has evidence Russia tried to frame it with mass graves in Mali

Russian mercenaries, likely with the Wagner Group, buried a dozen Malian bodies in a mass grave about 2.5 miles east of France's former Gossi military base with the goal of blaming France, a French military officer tells The Associated Press. The French military released video images taken Thursday morning showing what appear to be 10 Caucasian soldiers covering bodies with sand.
MILITARY
Reuters

Ukraine says Russia deploys Iskander-M launchers near border

April 24 (Reuters) - Russia has deployed Iskander-M mobile battlefield missile launchers within 60 km (40 miles) of the Ukrainian border, General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Sunday. "Then enemy has increased the number of troops in the Belgorod region by transferring and concentrating additional units," the Ukrainian...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

410K+
Followers
318K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy