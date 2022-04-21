Adsum Wants You to Sit Back and Relax This Summer

Following its first drop of the Spring/Summer 2022 15 STEP JK and OVERLAY VEST, Comfy Outdoor Garments is arriving on HBX with more of its new collection of technical wares. Leading the latest lineup are four styles of water-resistant 3-layer shell jackets: the Black SLASH SHELL COEXIST jacket sees a shifted zip that sits diagonally on the front, said to help vent the internal temperature in a full-zip state; the Khaki GUIDE SHELL COEXIST jacket equipped with four front pockets features silnylon-constructed sleeves and a hood which can be bundled up to form a stand collar; the oversized Khaki HAORI SHELL COEXIST jacket with a FIDLOCK buckle and a built-in pocket is reminiscent of a kimono; the PHANTOM SHELL COEXIST jacket comes with a built-in one-quick action hood spindle system and three-dimensional inner pockets that look accessible from the outside.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO