Adsum Wants You to Sit Back and Relax This Summer

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York-based imprint Adsum has honed in on the idea of rest and leisure during the high summer for its latest seasonal collection. Fresh off the back of its recent collaboration with footwear label Merrell, Adsum delivers a vibrant Summer 2022 lookbook, to showcase a collection in which the designs, color...

Comfy Outdoor Garments SS22 Readies Four Styles of Shell Jackets

Following its first drop of the Spring/Summer 2022 15 STEP JK and OVERLAY VEST, Comfy Outdoor Garments is arriving on HBX with more of its new collection of technical wares. Leading the latest lineup are four styles of water-resistant 3-layer shell jackets: the Black SLASH SHELL COEXIST jacket sees a shifted zip that sits diagonally on the front, said to help vent the internal temperature in a full-zip state; the Khaki GUIDE SHELL COEXIST jacket equipped with four front pockets features silnylon-constructed sleeves and a hood which can be bundled up to form a stand collar; the oversized Khaki HAORI SHELL COEXIST jacket with a FIDLOCK buckle and a built-in pocket is reminiscent of a kimono; the PHANTOM SHELL COEXIST jacket comes with a built-in one-quick action hood spindle system and three-dimensional inner pockets that look accessible from the outside.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Stone Island Supplies Its Latest Outerwear Package For SS22

Stone Island is back with its latest instalment for Spring/Summer 2022 with a new range of outerwear pieces. The “AGGRESSIVE GOMMATO” capsule includes three new styles that have all been fabricated with 80% cotton and 20% nylon canvas, garment dyed. Through creating this more sustainable collection, the fabric has been unrolled and immersed into a solvent-free layer of liquid polyurethane which solidifies while also incorporating the fabric. This refreshed Stone Island craft has lead to the new styles boasting an opaque appearance with a snappy and rubbery hand on the outside, while also being perfectly soft on the skin within the interior.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
UNIQLO Teases New Collaboration With Marni

UNIQLO has established itself as a popular apparel destination that serves all of your essential needs — especially the quality crew tees that cost less than a Sweetgreen salad — but if there’s one element of the brand that draws the most attention, it is its collaborations catalog. In recent memory, the Japanese chain teamed up with Final Fantasy and JW Anderson for joint collections, and now it’s tapping Marni for a new team-up this Spring.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
#Design#Merrell
Hermes Adds Blue Titanium Option to H08 Collection

Hermès has added an intense Blue Titanium option to its growing H08 men’s collection. Philippe Delhotal, Hermès Horloger creative director, has paired an intense matte blue DLC-coated titanium case with a black ceramic bezel and crown for a mix of materials and color as well as the contrast of linear and circular brushed finishes.
APPAREL
Jordan Brand Officially Unveils Its Jordan Luka 1

Luka Dončić made his way back into the Dallas Mavericks rotation for game 4 against the Utah Jazz, and his return was quite electrifying as he finally debuted his anticipated Jordan Luka 1 signature shoe. In tandem with this, Jordan Brand officially unveiled the Slovenian superstar’s kicks and communicated all of his special design features.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Norse Projects Looks to High Summer With "Sommerhus" Editorial

Danish label Norse Projects has unveiled the second installment of its OFF-GRID campaign, this time heading to the “Sommerhus.” The collection is inspired on the Danish tradition of leaving the city and spending the summer months at the country’s coast. While the campaign imagery tells the story...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Off-White™ Launches Debut Beauty Collection, "PAPERWORK"

Off-White™ has officially launched its debut beauty line, a vision created by Virgil Abloh before his death. The streetwear fashion brand made the announcement to broaden its portfolio, branching out with a new genderless range titled “PAPERWORK.” Off-White™ enters into the world of beauty with four fragrances and will later expand into make-up and nail polishes. So far, the “PAPERWORK” features four scents, six face and body pigment crayons and stencils and six nail polish colors. “PAPERWORK” is a concept manifested by Abloh as “another canvas, another surface for human expression.”
MAKEUP
Dickies Drops Kaleidoscopic “Summer Daze” Collection

Dickies has switched things up for its latest Spring/Summer 2022 collection, as it steers clear of workwear to instead deliver a capsule inspired by freedom, self-expression and exploration. Titled “Summer Daze”, this kaleidoscopic collection is designed to be worn soaking up the summer rays. Featuring lightweight takes on epochal Dickies...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Packer Styles Up the Reebok Answer IV In a Crisp "White/Silver" Palette

Reebok will often partner up with several retailers across the globe every year for collaborative initiatives, and one that the Boston imprint will often gravitate to is Packer. Earlier this year, the two parties came together to launch a special Answer IV “Ultramarine” colorway, and now the duo has officially announced the follow-up: the Packer x Reebok Answer IV “White/Silver.”
BOSTON, MA
And wander Drops Rain-Resistant Apparel and Outdoor Equipment

Following its collaborative running collection with District Vision, and wander is dropping a series of outdoor apparel and equipment on HBX ahead of an action-packed summer. Comprising backpacks, an umbrella, a chair, jackets, T-shirts, and more, the Tokyo-based brand’s all-rounded range is dedicated to the avid explorers. Leading the latest lineup are three styles of water-repellent outerwear, including the off-white Breath Rip Jacket with mesh pockets on the chest and arm, the navy Breath Rip Pullover Jacket with a front mesh pouch, and the navy 3-layer ultralight Rain Jacket coated with PU to shield wearers from the rain. Another standout piece is the Cordura Cotton Rip Shirt with stitch details. Other apparel items include the 3L UL Rain Pants in light gray, the black Pertex Wind T-shirt, and more technical styles of pants and tops.
APPAREL
Craghoppers Recalls Its Early Days With SS22 Archive Collection

Following the launch of its Spring/Summer 2022 collection earlier this year, UK outdoors label Craghoppers returns to unveil the third season of its retro-inspired Archive collection. Drawing on the bold prints and oversized cuts of yesteryear, this archival capsule is a celebration of the brand’s vast and rich heritage. Embodying...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Take a Closer Look at the New Balance 2002RVA With Tech Pockets

Following the reveal of the New Balance 2002RVA earlier this month, we now have a closer look at the sneakers arriving on HBX. Perhaps one of New Balance‘s most technical silhouettes yet, the latest style comes dressed in an industrial palette of olive green, gray, and navy blue colorways and is highlighted by tech nylon pockets sitting atop the eyelets. The pockets with a hint of orange come with zippers and New Balance branding.
APPAREL
Gear Up for Summer With NEEDLES and BEAMS' Bespoke Shorts Capsule

Now that the Spring season has settled in and Summer is quickly approaching, the time of the year when puffy jackets, long trench coats and snow pants are no longer required has arrived. Thankfully NEEDLES and BEAMS have joined forces to spruce up our warm-weather wardrobes by collaborating on a bespoke shorts collection.
APPAREL
Avril Lavigne's punk engagement cake is epic – see here

Pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne announced her engagement to Mod Sun last month – and it comes as no surprise that the couple celebrated the special occasion in style. Taking to social media to share a video of their engagement party, Avril, 37, showed off their epic cake for the event.
CELEBRITIES
Sean Wotherspoon and Samsung Celebrate Earth Day With New Accessories Collection

While his primary focus is to continue building his vintage empire known as Round Two, Sean Wotherspoon often likes to indulge in collaborative projects. He recently popped up during weekend one of Coachella to team up with adidas and give out repurposed vintage jackets, and now he’s dipping his toes in the tech world to link up with Samsung for an accessories capsule that celebrates Earth Day.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Pitch up in Style With and wander’s Collaborative SS22 Camping Capsule

Japanese label and wander has unveiled the lookbook for its Spring/Summer 2022 camping collection. Building on the release of a running collaboration with District Vision earlier this year, the outdoors-inspired brand delivers a selection of camping essentials for the coming season, including a water-resistant open tarp, cutlery and titanium cups.
BEAUTY & FASHION
New Balance Shares Updated Colorways for Its "327" Sneaker

New Balance and its classic “327” sneaker line has dropped several new colorways for Spring/Summer 2022. To ‘reshape classic design elements,’ the brand has updated its ‘70s style shoe with soft shades of pink, olive and mustard. Highlights of the new drop include white leather and olive green suede, white leather and burnt orange, and white leather and navy blue. On each shoe, the white leather is perforated with pin-size holes and incorporates a distinct color contrast for the enlarged “N” logo.
APPAREL
adidas Launches New OZWORLD Footwear and Metaverse Experience

Following the launch of the OZWORLD digital metaverse experience on April 15, the physical footwear collection has now officially arrived. The new OZWORLD series consists of new takes on adidas’ classic OZWEEGO and OZELIA as well as two newly launched OZNOVA and OZWEEGO META silhouettes. The OZWEEGO series features...
APPAREL
Official Images of the Nike Dunk Low "Green Snakeskin"

Patterns have their way of making their way in and out of the fashion and footwear trend cycles every year, but if there’s one that’s certainly having its moment this season it’s snakeskin. The reptilian look has been making its rounds across various. and Jordan Brand models...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

