A Wisconsin bus driver charged with OWI after admitting to drinking while elementary students were on a field trip. According to Action 2 News, fourth and fifth grade students from Lincoln Elementary School were on the way back to school, when a student noticed an open can of beer under the driver’s seat. This incident happened on April 18th, 2022 and letter was sent to the families of the Lincoln Elementary School.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO