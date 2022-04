CHICAGO — A single mother of three was killed by an alleged drunk driver early Monday morning on her way home to Berwyn. Krystle Levy, 36, had just texted her daughter Priscilla Lopez, 18, at 12:06 a.m. Monday — saying she was on her way home. Around 25 minutes later, police said Levy was sitting at a red light in the 3400 block of South California when she was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver.

