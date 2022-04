MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will host the Elk Management Citizen Advisory Group meeting through Zoom, starting at 8 a.m. on April 28. The meeting will last until noon and can be viewed on the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) website. Registration for public comments must be completed by April 27 at noon, and can be found on the FWP website.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 11 HOURS AGO