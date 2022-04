Olivia “Tiny” Josephine Lachney Leonard, 93, of Batesville, AR, was called home to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 16, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Olivia was born March 22, 1929, in Marksville, LA to Filmore and Lusina Lachney and was raised in the former riverbank community of Egg Bend. She was of the Pentecostal faith.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO