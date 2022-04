DeSoto County Schools Board of Education recognized STAR students, STAR teachers, valedictorians, and salutatorians from each high school at the April 21, 2022, recessed board meeting. These students are selected based on academic achievement. The valedictorian has the highest weighted grade point average in the senior class; the salutatorian has the next highest weighted grade point average in the graduating class.

DESOTO COUNTY, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO