Man shot at Delphos Market in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was shot at the Delphos Market and Carryout in Dayton Thursday morning.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that a man was shot at 2903 West Third St. in Dayton around 10:50 a.m. on Thursday. The man reportedly drove himself to the All in One Carryout at 119 N. James H. McGee Blvd.
Police have not yet identified a suspect and the condition of the man shot is not known at this time.
