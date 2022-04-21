ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Man shot at Delphos Market in Dayton

By Katie Shatsby
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was shot at the Delphos Market and Carryout in Dayton Thursday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that a man was shot at 2903 West Third St. in Dayton around 10:50 a.m. on Thursday. The man reportedly drove himself to the All in One Carryout at 119 N. James H. McGee Blvd.

82-year-old Beavercreek man sentenced for child rape

Police have not yet identified a suspect and the condition of the man shot is not known at this time.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.

