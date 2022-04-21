Sergio Vega Says His Split With Deftones Was ‘Never About Money’

Linkin Park legend Chester Bennington remains one of the most admired singers of the 21st century. Watch these musicians speak about how special he was. "This is for Chester fucking Bennington," Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale said while accepting a posthumous 2017 Loudwire Music Award on behalf of Bennington. "A voice of a generation, and I’d like to take this moment in front of all of you to remind you that you are not alone. Life is fucking hard. It is. And all of us, we have terrible beasts and demons and vices that we battle daily. And as humans we have a responsibility to everybody, to each other to lift each other up. We are in this fight together … All of the men and women you healed with your music, you reminded us we are not alone. Your music and message will live on forever."

