Rock Music

Sergio Vega Says His Split With Deftones Was ‘Never About Money’

By Philip Trapp
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This week, former Deftones bassist Sergio Vega explained that his recent split with the alt-metal act, first revealed last month after he spent 12 years and recorded four albums with the band, was "never about money, it was about a sense of belonging." He also announced his new collaborative...

