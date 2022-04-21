ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Etten, NY

Van Etten Library announces lineup of family-friendly activities

By Carl Aldinger
 3 days ago

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – For those looking for some hands-on arts and crafts, the Chemung County Library District has announced a lineup of family and kid-friendly activities in Van Etten next month.

May is National Get Caught Reading Month, so the Van Etten Library will be holding “Book Bingo” throughout the month. To participate, you can pick up a bingo sheet at the library and fill it out while reading. Prizes will be awarded to anyone who gets a bingo.

In honor of National Inventor’s Month, every Wednesday the library will also let kids make their own lava lamps from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Each Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., teens and adults 13 and up can make their own photo canvas.

And on Friday, May 13 at 3:30 p.m., the library will hold its monthly “In a Jar” club meeting to make trail mix. Registration is required.

Anyone with questions on the activities can call 607-589-4435.

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

