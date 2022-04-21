ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Frightened Mom Seeks Help After Gun Pointed At Child

By Cyn Mackley
 3 days ago
A worried mom contacted the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office for advice on what to do about what she says is a dangerous situation involving her child.

The woman, who has a protective order in Scioto County against her ex, says the man pointed a weapon at their child in another county. She contacted authorities in that county, who told her they removed four weapons from the ex’s home.

She asked to speak to a deputy as to what her next option to protect the child was. An officer got back with the woman within 20 minutes.

