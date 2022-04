WESTMORELAND, NY - it's been some time since the hills, let alone area schools, have been alive with the sound of music, but Saturday that all changed. Westmoreland Central School hosted the first area All-State Music Festival since Covid shut everything down over 2 years ago. Approximately 200 of the best local student musicians from Oneida, Herkimer, and Oswego counties were chosen to take part in the event.

