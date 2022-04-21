ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Friends of the White Whale Society Presents

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Kevin for sending from the Mall. Friends...

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Whale#Christmas Tree#Last Christmas#The Mall#Sightings
WMBB

Panama City woman celebrates 50 years as a missionary

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local woman celebrated a special milestone on Sunday. Patricia Brown— also known as Miss Patty— has spent 50 years as a missionary with The Baptist Center on Kraft Avenue. She came to Panama City as a college student for a mission trip in 1970, then came back to the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
KX News

Community Gathers to Make this 9-year old boy Feel Special on his Birthday

It is always great to see the community get together to make someone smile, and it is even more special when it’s on their birthday. Just turned 9 years old today, Marcus Ell.Marcus’s mom, Stephanie Ell says, they were supposed to spend time with family in Montanna for Marcus’s birthday. But because of the weather […]
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy