Units responded to a structure fire on the Main Street in Wheeling

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Wheeling Fire Department units were on the scene of a structure fire in the 600 block of Main Street in North Wheeling Thursday morning.

The family in the apartment escaped safely.

The call came in around 10:30 a.m. to an apartment building at 610 Main Street.

Witnesses could see flames and heavy smoke pouring out of the building from the second floor of the residence.

According to a press release, neighboring residents reported seeing a family of adults and children run from the apartment and quickly rushed them into the safety of the neighbor’s home before units arrived.

Firefighters were able to get the bulk of the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

The house sustained heavy fire damage and is not able to be occupied at this time.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

