ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Units responded to a structure fire on the Main Street in Wheeling

By Corrine Hackathorn
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCRnl_0fFy6LJn00

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Wheeling Fire Department units were on the scene of a structure fire in the 600 block of Main Street in North Wheeling Thursday morning.

The family in the apartment escaped safely.

Family escapes safely from burning apartment building in Wheeling

The call came in around 10:30 a.m. to an apartment building at 610 Main Street.

Witnesses could see flames and heavy smoke pouring out of the building from the second floor of the residence.

According to a press release, neighboring residents reported seeing a family of adults and children run from the apartment and quickly rushed them into the safety of the neighbor’s home before units arrived.

Firefighters were able to get the bulk of the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

The house sustained heavy fire damage and is not able to be occupied at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z0qWC_0fFy6LJn00

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Stay with 7NEWS for more updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Officials confirm 3 have died in Steubenville house fire

STEUBENVILLE, OH (WTRF) Weirton fire officials confirmed that 3 have died in a house fire on 420 Orchard Street in Steubenville, OH, Sunday morning. Steubenville Fire Chief Carlo Capaldi confirmed with 7NEWS that approximately 13 people were in the home when the fire started. When response units arrived on the scene heavy fire and smoke […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Three people hospitalized after house fire in Steubenville

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)–Steubenville fire officials confirmed that three people were hospitalized as the result of a house fire on 420 Orchard Street in Steubenville Sunday morning.  Steubenville Fire Chief Carlo Capaldi confirmed with 7NEWS that a call came in around 11:45 and when they arrived on scene heavy smoke and flames filled two stories of […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTAP

UPDATE: At least five brush fires broke out alongside local railroad

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE AT 10:30 PM. At least five brush fires broke out along Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad Sunday afternoon. One was by the AmSty chemical plant, one was by Washington County Jail, another was between Moores junction and Marietta, among other locations. Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Accidents
Wheeling, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

Adult, toddler killed in Steubenville fire

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – An adult and a toddler died after a house fire in Steubenville on Sunday. Chief Carlo Capaldi with the Steubenville Fire Department says a 28-year-old female and 21-month-old male died. A three-year-old male was life-flighted to Pittsburgh in serious but stable condition. Chief Capaldi also told 7News the Ohio State Fire […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man and woman facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty on farm; Animals standing in two feet of poop

(WTRF) A man and woman in Pennsylvania are facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty and neglect for animals found on a farm. Kelly Gebhardt and  Donald Podczerwinski of Allegheny County, are facing the charges after a humane animal rescue of Pittsburgh officer noticed from a distance that horses on the farm seemed malnourished and could see the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Heavy Fire#Accident#Wheeling Fire Department#Wtrf7news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

Ohio fugitive escapes; Currently on the run

A fugitive in Ohio is currently on the run. Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, escaped from police on April 9 in Wood County, Ohio. Officials say they received a report of a suspicious person in the vestibule of a business. The man entered the break room, changed his clothes and stole a blue 2016 Ford Escape […]
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

1 dead following attempted robbery at Ohio AutoZone

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania woman arrested after she was allegedly under the influence and struck and killed a firefighter

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force said officers took 23-year-old Khanyae Sade Kendall into custody around 8:30 a.m. on April 14 in Gaithersburg, Maryland after the Harrisburg City Police Department issued a warrant searching for Kendall who violated her parole. In 2017 Kendall was charged with homicide by vehicle while under the influence and homicide […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

34K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy