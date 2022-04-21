Pelham Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
PELHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Pelham Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
According to police, Aide Rodriguez was last by her parents at their home in Green Park South Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. Additionally, a neighbor reported seeing Rodriguez around 8 a.m.Woodfin’s push to decriminalize marijuana gets pushback
Rodriguez did not report to school Wednesday.
Rodriguez is described as 5’2″ with black hair and brown highlights and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Det. Isaac Cruz at 205-620-6550.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.
Comments / 1