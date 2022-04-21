ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

Pelham Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

By Austin Franklin
 3 days ago

PELHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Pelham Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to police, Aide Rodriguez was last by her parents at their home in Green Park South Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. Additionally, a neighbor reported seeing Rodriguez around 8 a.m.

Rodriguez did not report to school Wednesday.

Rodriguez is described as 5’2″ with black hair and brown highlights and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Det. Isaac Cruz at 205-620-6550.

