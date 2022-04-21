ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Grand jury declines to indict suspect in February shooting death, charge dropped

By Scott Lewis
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pa63d_0fFy6JYL00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — A grand jury in the 15th Judicial District Court in Lafayette Parish has declined to indict a suspect in a Feb. 7 shooting that killed one man.

Cody Douglas Pierson, 32, of Lafayette, was accused in the shooting death of Alex D. Alexander, 40, in broad daylight at the corner of W. Simcoe St. and S. Pierce. Lafayette Police reported that Pierson allegedly got into a verbal altercation with Alexander. Pierson allegedly drew a handgun and shot Alexander in the neck before fleeing the scene.

PREVIOUS STORY: ‘Verbal altercation’ may have led to Lafayette shooting

At the time, Alexander was expected to make a recovery, but he later died from his injuries .

The 15th Judicial District Court reported that the grand jury returned a “no true bill” on a second-degree murder charge, meaning they declined to indict Pierson in Alexander’s death. That means the charges against Pierson are dropped.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

“I don’t care if they kids or not, I’ll shoot them!”: Louisiana woman behind bars after threatening juveniles with handgun

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, around 8:21 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 1400 block of South Grand Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with juvenile victims who advised a Black female waived a firearm during a verbal altercation. According to police, the suspect yelled, “I don’t […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Lafayette Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
The Independent

Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Grand Jury#Judicial District Court#Lafayette Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

New York mafia hitman who killed three and attempted to gun down two others in the 1980s escapes from federal custody in Florida one year before he was due to be released

A New York mobster who worked as a hitman for La Cosa Nostra, killing three people and attempting to murder two others, has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Dominic Taddeo, a hitman from a Rochester-area crime family,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy