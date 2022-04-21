ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chick-fil-A announces return of spicy chicken biscuit

By Amanda Shaw
FOX Carolina
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chick-fil-A is bringing the heat back to their breakfast menu. They...

www.foxcarolina.com

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Spring Fling and Cribbs Kitchen Burger Cook-Off and new food businesses, Oh My! 🍦🍔🥦

I'm heading out to Landrum this morning to work on a fun story for the first of May, but for most of this week, my focus has been on downtown Spartanburg. Spring Fling starts today, so plan your routes accordingly! I highlighted a few of the festival's new and unique food and drink offerings in a special story for subscribers earlier this week. I'll link it below in case you missed it.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Three people in South Carolina win big during recent Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Powerball officials announced that three people in South Carolina won thousands of dollars from Monday night’s drawing. Officials said the big winner was someone in Greenville who won $500,000 from a Double Play ticket purchased from a Publix Super Market on Pelham Road. The...
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

WATCH: Bear walks through North Carolina town

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — It wasn’t a beary normal day in downtown Asheville. According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to an unusual call Thursday afternoon of a bear walking around downtown. Police said the black bear, wearing a Wildlife enforcement tracking collar seemed to want a day in the park. In the video, […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville ticket missed Powerball by 1 number; jackpot climbs to $400M

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner, the Powerball jackpot keeps climbing ahead of Saturday’s drawing. A ticket holder in Greenville missed Monday’s jackpot by one number. For Saturday, the jackpot is now at $400 million. You can buy tickets for the Powerball drawing up until 9:59...
GREENVILLE, SC
country1037fm.com

Gastonia To Lose Its Only Chick-Fil-A

There are certain things that you can take to the bank you’ll NEVER hear: 1. Wow, that politician is being 100% honest 2. I bet no one will want to hire that Harvard graduate and 3. That Chick-Fil-A is going out of business. Seriously, Pizza Hut? Yes. Burger King? Yes. Chick-Fil-A? Are you blind? Drive by ANY of these places at mealtime and it appears as if $100 bills are being handed out first-come/first-served. So, when I read that one of these was indeed closing in Gastonia, I was beyond stunned. I mean, the only reason a Chick-Fil-A is EVER closed is when that day that ends in “y” is Sunday, right?
GASTONIA, NC
WVNews

How to make red rice, a Lowcountry classic with deep roots

“Red rice goes back to the old, old days — the days before me, my momma, and her,” writes Emily Meggett in her new book, out next week, “Gullah Geechee Home Cooking: Recipes from the Matriarch of Edisto Island.” Photographs by Clay Williams illustrate the cooking life of Meggett, the 89-year-old matriarch of the Gullah community on Edisto Island, South Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
WBTW News13

What South Carolina county is the best for turkey hunting?

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Looking to bag a turkey this year? Stay optimistic! Statewide, only 38% of hunters will end up killing a turkey, according to 2021 data from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Overall, there were 14,065 turkeys hunted last year in the state, with 51,492 total hunters. There are fewer […]
POLITICS
Axios Charlotte

First look: The return of Mattie’s Diner

Mattie’s Diner will open in Plaza-Shamrock on April 25 with new vegan and vegetarian options on the menu. Don’t worry, the deep-fried hotdogs, Mattie’s Ma’s Meatloaf, milkshakes, and crazy French toast are all making a comeback. Why it matters: The greasy spoon has been closed for more than six years, but ever since owner Mattie […] The post First look: The return of Mattie’s Diner appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Petition to halt new Fountain Inn development

It's never too early to start planning for the weekend. Here's what's happening in our area!. VIVA Chicken has officially opened its' second Greenville-area location. FOX Carolina's Ashley Garrett has the details. Two people stabbed at Spartanburg Co. apartment. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Lindsey Gibbs has the latest details.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
FOX Carolina

Mac Arnold's "Cornbread & Collard Greens" blues festival

Brad Kennedy captured video of damage to the SC-24 bridge over Lake Hartwell. Despite the appearance, SCDOT says the bridge is structurally sound. Powerball jackpot climbs to $400 million. Spartanburg Spring Fling starts today. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Eco-friendly fashion show at Haywood Mall.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate Heart Walk returns to downtown Greenville after two-year hiatus

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After taking a two-year hiatus, the Upstate Heart Walk is finally back in downtown Greenville. The walk is part of a huge fundraiser by the American Heart Association to raise awareness about heart disease and strokes. According to the CDC, heart disease is the number...
GREENVILLE, SC
WFAE

Black bear proves perfect pedestrian in downtown Asheville

A smarter-than-average bear took a tourist jaunt through downtown Asheville — even taking care to use crosswalks at intersections — before police guided it back to nature. Asheville Police say the call they received Thursday about a bear milling through downtown is the third such call they've received in the last three weeks.
ASHEVILLE, NC

