Chick-fil-A announces return of spicy chicken biscuit

There are certain things that you can take to the bank you’ll NEVER hear: 1. Wow, that politician is being 100% honest 2. I bet no one will want to hire that Harvard graduate and 3. That Chick-Fil-A is going out of business. Seriously, Pizza Hut? Yes. Burger King? Yes. Chick-Fil-A? Are you blind? Drive by ANY of these places at mealtime and it appears as if $100 bills are being handed out first-come/first-served. So, when I read that one of these was indeed closing in Gastonia, I was beyond stunned. I mean, the only reason a Chick-Fil-A is EVER closed is when that day that ends in “y” is Sunday, right?

GASTONIA, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO