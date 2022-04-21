ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United’s Harry Maguire receives bomb threat to his home

By Jamie Jackson
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Harry Maguire in action for Manchester United against Norwich this month.

Harry Maguire received a bomb threat to his home on Wednesday, with Cheshire police launching an investigation and establishing that the Manchester United captain was sent an emailed warning.

On Thursday afternoon police officers and an explosives dog attended Maguire’s home, where he lives with his fiancee, Fern Hawkins, and their two children.

A spokesperson for Maguire said: “In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home. He has reported this to the police who are now looking into the matter. The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority. He will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture [at Arsenal] as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time.”

A statement from Cheshire police said: “On Wednesday 20 April, Cheshire police were called to reports of a bomb threat at an address in the Wilmslow area. No evacuations took place, but as a precautionary measure a police explosives dog has attended the address this afternoon, Thursday 21 April, to conduct a search of the gardens and surrounding area.”

Maguire has been the subject of abuse from fans in stadiums and on social media regarding his form for United this season.

The Guardian

The Guardian

