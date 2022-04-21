ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Wounded Columbus man identified assailant by street name before he died, police say

By Tim Chitwood
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MZlCh_0fFy5usV00

A Columbus man named the suspect who fatally shot him April 10 before he died in the hospital the next day, a police detective testified Thursday.

“O.G. just shot me,” David Brown told a neighbor outside United Apartments on Fort Benning Road, as police officers recorded the exchange on their body cameras, Detective Roy Green said during a preliminary hearing for suspect Donnell Russell, who lived in the same complex.

The patrol officers got to the scene almost immediately, because they were checking on a domestic dispute nearby on Sheridan Avenue around 3 a.m. that Sunday when first they heard a loud argument and then a gunshot, and went to investigate, Green said.

They found Brown on the ground, wounded. When a neighbor asked Brown what happened, he named “O.G.” as his assailant, using Russell’s street name, Green said. A witness later picked Russell’s picture from a six-photo lineup, identifying him “with 100% certainty” as the suspect known as “O.G.,” the detective added.

Brown, 43, died at Piedmont Columbus Regional around 5 p.m. on April 11, authorities said.

When police searched Russell’s apartment, they found a gun that matched the caliber used in the shooting beside a state identification card in Russell’s name, Green said.

While cross-examining the detective, the public defender representing Russell elicited testimony that “O.G.” also is common street slang for “original gangster.” Moffett Flournoy then argued that Brown in fact did not identify Russell by name, as he could have been referring to anyone using that appellation.

Flournoy asked that Russell’s murder and gun charges be dismissed, but Judge Julius Hunter refused, finding probable cause to send the case to Muscogee Superior Court.

Besides murder, Russell, 45, is accused of using a gun to commit a crime and being a convicted felon with a firearm. Arrested Tuesday, he was charged also with possessing crack cocaine when officers found he had 1.6 grams of crack worth around $160, Green said.

Hunter set a bond of $1,500 on the cocaine charge. Russell will be held without bond on the other counts, the judge said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v2hGM_0fFy5usV00
Public defender Moffett Flournoy, center, represents Donnell Russell, second from right, during a preliminary hearing Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court in Columbus, Georgia. 04/21/2022 Mike Haskey/mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Three shootings, three fatalities in one night

UPDATE 4/10/22, 10:12 p.m.: Columbus Police have released the identity of one of the victims on Fort Benning Road. Na’kevius Petty, a 19-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at 7:10 p.m. in Piedmont Hospital’s ER due to multiple gunshot wounds. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police responded to three shootings with four victims on Sunday, Apr. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
WRBL News 3

Victim of possible kidnapping was not kidnapped

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have confirmed a woman who initially was thought to be a kidnapping victim was not. On Sunday, April 10, MPD reported Marlene French 50, was assaulted by Dominque Thornton and then forced into a vehicle. Around 6:30 p.m. MPD said French had been found safe and Thornton was in […]
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

Former UAB football player found guilty of killing Destiny Washington

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A jury has found Carlos Londarrius Stephens guilty of capital murder in the death of Destiny Washington. Stephens, 24, was a former football player for UAB during the 2017 season. According to a 2021 indictment, Stephens fatally shot the 20-year-old Washington while she was allegedly selling a pair of headphones at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

3 Oklahoma sisters get federal prison for elaborate plan to ambush, kill Florida couple in Alabama

Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
The Independent

Man dies in automated car wash after leaving vehicle and becoming pinned in machinery

A 56-year-old man was killed after he left his car in the middle of a self-serve car wash and became pinned between his vehicle and the facility’s machinery, local authorities said in a statement.The Escondido Police Department said they received a call late Friday night regarding a report of an unresponsive man found inside Pearl Car Wash, an automated 24-hour car wash located on East Valley Parkway in Escondido, California, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of San Diego.When the investigators arrived at the scene, they found the 56-year-old pinned between his car and a part of the machinery operated at the...
ACCIDENTS
WRBL News 3

Gangster Disciples gang member sentenced to prison for illegal possession of a firearm

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A recently released Gangster Disciples member who served time for a previous armed conviction was arrested and sentenced to prison for illegally possessing a loaded Glock semi-automatic pistol. On April 13, 2022, Xavier Rashad Brooks, 31, from Valdosta, Georgia, received 100 months in prison and three years of supervised release after […]
VALDOSTA, GA
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus, GA
28
Followers
11
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Enquirer, which later merged with The Ledger, was founded in 1828, the same year the city of Columbus was incorporated. As the city has grown into the vibrant place to live and work that it is today, so has the media company that started out with it. Providing 24/7 news coverage across mobile, desktop and printed products, the Ledger-Enquirer is committed to being the Chattahoochee Valley's and East Alabama's primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary. Columbus itself is Georgia’s third largest city, and the Ledger-Enquirer is telling the story of its growth, including the development of the world’s longest urban whitewater course on the Chattahoochee River, as well as the downtown migration of Columbus State University’s schools of nursing, music, theater, and studio art. The city is supported by a growing financial and business district that features four publicly traded companies — Aflac Inc., Synovus Financial Corp., Total System Services Inc., and Carmike Cinemas Inc. Nearby Fort Benning, home of the Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence, is the area’s largest employer.

 https://www.ledger-enquirer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy