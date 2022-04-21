ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

Natick, Nantucket police mourn the sudden passing of police officer

By Arianna MacNeill
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Michael Mabardy, 39, served first in Nantucket and was a current officer in Natick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2be0ev_0fFy5lBC00
Natick Officer Michael Mabardy – Natick police via Facebook

Two Massachusetts police departments are mourning the loss of an active duty officer who passed away suddenly this week.

Natick officer Michael Mabardy, 39, died on Tuesday after he had a medical emergency while playing hockey at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, according to MetroWest Daily News.

Mabardy was a current Natick police officer, but he got his start at the Nantucket Police Department, according to statements from both departments.

“Mike began his policing career as a summer special in May of 2004,” the Nantucket department said. “He went on to become a full-time police officer graduating from the police academy in June of 2007. While working for our department, he received several accommodations, including the Life Saving Award.”

Mabardy was also a member of the town’s S.W.A.T. team, and served as a field training officer. He left the island in 2011 to serve in Natick, his hometown, the Nantucket department said.

“Mike made an impact while part of our Nantucket community by not only serving as a police officer but also as a hockey coach for the Nantucket High School,” the department said. “Mike was a great police officer and a great addition to the community, he was also a loving father and amazing friend. Mike will be truly missed.”

The Natick department said Mabardy had served with them for 11 years.

“Mike will be greatly missed by his friends and colleagues here as we send our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones at this tremendously sad and difficult time,” the department said.

Mabardy was a patrol officer on the day shift, according to the Daily News.

“As an officer, he always came in ready to work,” Natick Police Chief James Hicks told the newspaper. “He was a K9 officer for a period of time. Whenever he was here, he was very supportive of his fellow officers. He always wanted to make sure all of his fellow officers were recognized for what they did.”

He leaves behind four daughters, according to the Daily News.

Comments / 4

Related
WCVB

Massachusetts State Police mourn K9 Rocky

The Massachusetts State Police is mourning the death of K9 Rocky. K9 Rocky served until his retirement in October. "Free time now, Rocky, and endless fields of green for running and playing, on the other side of the Rainbow Bridge. You more than earned it," state police said. Rocky was...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Families mourn loss of 2 Massachusetts men who drowned in Vermont lake

MORGAN, Vt. — The families of two Massachusetts men are grieving after those men drowned while kayaking on a Vermont lake. The Vermont State Police department identified the victims as 27-year-old Aidan Connolly, of Boston's Roslindale neighborhood, and 29-year-old Nicholas Samuels, of Weston. The families of the two men...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natick, MA
Crime & Safety
County
Nantucket, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
City
Marlborough, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Natick, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Nantucket, MA
Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

VIDEO: Lawn Chair Flies Out Of Pickup Truck, Cracks Vermont State Police Cruiser Windshield

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (CBS) — Vermont authorities say it’s a good thing that no one was hurt Thursday when a lawn chair came flying out the bed of a pickup truck and hit a State Police cruiser on the highway. Video shows the chair coming loose as the truck changed lanes and cracking the cruiser’s windshield on I-89 in South Burlington. The trooper was able safety pull over to the side of the road. Police ended up ticketing the pickup truck driver for having an unsecured load. Yesterday, an unsecured chair flew out of the back of a pickup truck on I-89 in South Burlington and smashed into a VSP cruiser. Luckily no one was injured. The pickup's driver was ticketed for an unsecured load. Remember: Vehicle loads must be properly secured at all times! pic.twitter.com/Jl72JemFMU — VT State Police Traffic Safety (@VSP_Traffic) April 22, 2022 “Remember: Vehicle loads must be properly secured at all times!” State Police tweeted.  
Daily Voice

Police Search For Missing 16-Year-Old From Massachusetts

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl from Massachusetts. The Marlborough Police Department in Middlesex County said in a report on Monday, April 18, that Lillian Campbell traveled out of state with 20-year-old Harrison Ryan. Police said they might have been in the New Jersey/Pennsylvania...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mourning#Mike Will#Police Academy#Police Departments#Metrowest Daily News#S W A T#The Nantucket High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Boston 25 News WFXT

Teen girls charged with beating woman in Downtown Crossing over hairstyle

BOSTON — Five young teenage girls are facing charges in the brutal beating of a young woman in Downtown Crossing. According to a police report, the juveniles pounced on the victim after making a comment about her hairstyle. The attackers reportedly called the victim “white [expletive] with braids” and told her she could not wear her hair in the style because she was “not Black.”
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Police say Kevin Oldaker is man who led them on Mass. Pike chase; was sleeping in the back of stolen vehicle when found

An Illinois man led police on a chase on the Massachusetts Turnpike Wednesday after police approached him sleeping in the back of a stolen vehicle. Massachusetts State Police said they approached Kevin Oldaker, 48, of Poplar Grove, Illinois, around 7:24 a.m. Wednesday at the Charlton Service Plaza while he was sleeping in the car that was reported stolen out of Biddeford, Maine. But when the trooper approached him, Oldaker refused to unlock the doors and said he couldn’t find his keys, police said.
POPLAR GROVE, IL
CBS Boston

3 Hospitalized, Driver Charged After Slamming Into Massachusetts State Police Cruiser

NORWOOD (CBS) – Three people were hospitalized and a driver is facing charges after their car slammed into the back of a Massachusetts State Police cruiser early Sunday morning. Just after midnight, troopers were on Interstate 95 North near Exit 23 helping with a car fire when a driver slammed his 2014 Mercedes E35 into an unoccupied cruiser. No troopers were hurt. The driver and three passengers were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries. The 31 year-old Randolph man, whose identification has not yet been released, is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, open container, operating to endanger, failure to move over and speeding.
NORWOOD, MA
CBS Boston

Hospice Nurse Anne Rose Fleurant Accused Of Posing As Home Health Aide To Steal From Elderly Patients

RANDOLPH (CBS) – A Weymouth hospice nurse is accused of stealing from the very people she was supposed to protect – the elderly – and now police are trying to connect victims with their belongings. When asked if she wanted to defend herself outside the Randolph Police station, suspect Anne Rose Fleurant quickly replied, “No,” before getting into her car. The 36-year-old is accused of posing as a home health aide and stealing credit cards, checkbooks and other valuables from seniors across the South Shore. Randolph Police said Fleurant targeted the vulnerable, some suffering from dementia. Anne Rose Fleurant is accused of stealing...
RANDOLPH, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy