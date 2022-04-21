Natick, Nantucket police mourn the sudden passing of police officer

Michael Mabardy, 39, served first in Nantucket and was a current officer in Natick.

Natick Officer Michael Mabardy – Natick police via Facebook

Two Massachusetts police departments are mourning the loss of an active duty officer who passed away suddenly this week.

Natick officer Michael Mabardy, 39, died on Tuesday after he had a medical emergency while playing hockey at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, according to MetroWest Daily News.

Mabardy was a current Natick police officer, but he got his start at the Nantucket Police Department, according to statements from both departments.

“Mike began his policing career as a summer special in May of 2004,” the Nantucket department said. “He went on to become a full-time police officer graduating from the police academy in June of 2007. While working for our department, he received several accommodations, including the Life Saving Award.”

Mabardy was also a member of the town’s S.W.A.T. team, and served as a field training officer. He left the island in 2011 to serve in Natick, his hometown, the Nantucket department said.

“Mike made an impact while part of our Nantucket community by not only serving as a police officer but also as a hockey coach for the Nantucket High School,” the department said. “Mike was a great police officer and a great addition to the community, he was also a loving father and amazing friend. Mike will be truly missed.”

The Natick department said Mabardy had served with them for 11 years.

“Mike will be greatly missed by his friends and colleagues here as we send our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones at this tremendously sad and difficult time,” the department said.

Mabardy was a patrol officer on the day shift, according to the Daily News.

“As an officer, he always came in ready to work,” Natick Police Chief James Hicks told the newspaper. “He was a K9 officer for a period of time. Whenever he was here, he was very supportive of his fellow officers. He always wanted to make sure all of his fellow officers were recognized for what they did.”

He leaves behind four daughters, according to the Daily News.