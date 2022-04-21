Lottery club in Genesee County wins $1.7M jackpot

(CBS DETROIT) – A woman from Wayne County says she couldn’t help but cry after winning $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Wild Time Deluxe instant game. The 29-year-old player bought her winning ticket at the CVS Pharmacy, located at 19120 Middlebelt Road in Livonia. “We were having a family gathering at our house and I had to run to the store to grab a few last-minute things for the party,” said the player. “I handed the cashier money and told him I wanted to use the change on a Wild Time Deluxe ticket. I forgot I had purchased the ticket until later that night. When I scratched it off and saw I’d won $300,000, I couldn’t help but cry. It was hard to believe that I actually won!” The lucky player recently claimed her prize and says she plans to buy a new home with her winnings. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WAYNE COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO