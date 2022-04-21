ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Lottery club in Genesee County wins $1.7M jackpot

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. - Winning the Lottery was no joke for a Genesee County Lottery club who won a $1.7 million Jumbo Jackpot Slots Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery on April...

