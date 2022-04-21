ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Neglect by Priory hospital contributed to death of young patient, jury finds

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZSGTu_0fFy5DMc00

Failings amounting to neglect contributed to the death of a vulnerable man who was hit by a train after absconding from a mental health hospital, a jury has ruled.

Personal trainer Matthew Caseby, 23, was able to leave Birmingham’s Priory Hospital Woodbourne, where he was an NHS-funded patient, by climbing over a courtyard fence, in September 2020, the city’s coroner’s court heard.

The inquest jury, which heard that the University of Birmingham graduate should have been under constant observation, but was left unattended, reached a conclusion that death “was contributed to by neglect”.

The narrative verdict, delivered on Thursday after jurors heard two weeks of evidence, said that Mr Caseby had been left “inappropriately unattended” in the courtyard, first for a period of 100 seconds and then for five minutes.

As well as noting that the courtyard was “not suitable for patients to use” due to the lack of risk assessment, the jury concluded: “As a result of risks not being fully recorded, Matthew’s risk assessment was not adequate, as it was not based on all the available information.

“There were shortcomings in the Priory processes for recording and sharing information between staff.

“When reviewing (previous absconsions) there was insufficient attention paid to the physical security of the area.

“This was a missed opportunity. Overall the inadequate risk assessment for Matthew, the inadequate documentation records, the lack of a risk assessment for the courtyard area and the absence of a policy regarding observations levels in the courtyard, means that the courtyard was not safe for Matthew to use unattended.

To prevent such tragedies ever happening again, NHS England should review its national policy of outsourcing mental health beds to a supplier like the Priory, which consistently fails to keep patients safe

“His death was contributed to by neglect on the part of the treating hospital.”

The inquest was told Mr Caseby was hit by a train near Birmingham’s University station on September 8 2020, a day after he was seen leaving the hospital.

Birmingham Coroner’s Court also heard Mr Caseby, who lived in London, was originally detained under the Mental Health Act following reports of a man running on to railway tracks near Oxford on September 3.

In a statement issued after the inquest, Mr Caseby’s father, Richard Caseby, 61, said: “Matthew was a beautiful, gentle and intelligent young man whose ambition was to help everyone live a better life through exercise.

“He was loved by his family and he had so much promise.

“After a long campaign, we are pleased that the truth has finally been heard. We thank the coroner for being so forensic and sensitive in her investigation into our son’s death.”

His statement added: “Unknown to his family, Matthew was suffering his first mental health crisis.

“He was sectioned as an NHS patient under the Mental Health Act for his own safety and we were assured that the Woodbourne Priory Hospital, Birmingham, was the best place for him.

The jury’s finding that Matthew’s death was contributed to by neglect by the treating hospital will be little comfort for Matthew’s family, but it is important that significant lessons are learned in the hope that it will prevent another family going through such an ordeal

“But in a litany of failings, the Woodbourne Priory failed to assess Matthew’s risk of absconsion when it should have been high.

“It also wrongly assessed him as a low suicide risk even though he was diagnosed as psychotic and had been originally detained for his own safety because he had been running on train lines.

“Matthew escaped over a low fence when left unsupervised in a courtyard just 60 hours after admission, and died shortly afterwards. The hospital was aware of previous escapes over the same low fence and yet had done nothing to improve security.”

Consultant forensic psychiatrist Professor Jennifer Shaw, who carried out an independent investigation into his care, told the inquest Mr Caseby was “said to be eyeing up the fence” in a courtyard area at the hospital in the days before he absconded.

She said he had also previously “tried to tailgate staff” and was seen with a binbag “walking as if to take it out”, meaning he should have been assessed as at a high risk of absconding.

The Priory Group “were accountable for Matthew’s care and safety yet they failed profoundly to prevent harm to him”, his father said, adding: “We can never bring Matthew back but we can prevent this ever happening again.

“Matthew was sent to the Woodbourne Priory by the Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, which outsources all NHS mental health care for young adults.

“The Trust’s failure to conduct any assurance visits for over two years before Matthew’s death resulted in them being dangerously disconnected from the care of their NHS patients at the hospital.

We accept that the care provided at Woodbourne in this instance fell below the high standard patients and their families rightly expect from us,

“The Trust should have had far better oversight in respect of patients’ safety. The inquest heard expert evidence that the Trust had also failed to take all reasonable measures to prevent harm to Matthew.

“To prevent such tragedies ever happening again, NHS England should review its national policy of outsourcing mental health beds to a supplier like the Priory, which consistently fails to keep patients safe.”

After the verdict, the senior coroner for Birmingham and Solihull, Louise Hunt, said there were several areas of the evidence which left her concerned, including staff recording information in two different places.

The coroner said she was also concerned that the fence still may not be safe, while the courtyard might not be safe in the event of a patient needing to be restrained.

Ms Hunt added that she intended to write to the Department of Health and Social Care with regard to national guidelines covering mental health units.

Craig Court, of Harding Evans solicitors, who represent the Caseby family, said: “The jury’s finding that Matthew’s death was contributed to by neglect by the treating hospital will be little comfort for Matthew’s family, but it is important that significant lessons are learned in the hope that it will prevent another family going through such an ordeal.”

A spokesman for the Priory Hospital Woodbourne said: “We would like to say how deeply sorry we are to Matthew’s family, and we apologise unreservedly for the shortcomings in care identified during both the investigation process and the inquest.

“We accept that the care provided at Woodbourne in this instance fell below the high standard patients and their families rightly expect from us, and we fully recognise that improvements are needed to the service.

“We have already implemented changes in relation to policies, procedures and the hospital environment, but we will now carefully study the coroner’s findings to ensure that we take all necessary measures to improve patient safety at Woodbourne, including carrying out an urgent review of the environmental safety arrangements on Beech Ward.

“Though the hospital was rated ‘good’ overall by CQC inspectors in their February 2022 report, we remain absolutely committed to continually learning and improving from incidents, and are determined to implement whatever changes are needed for the safety and welfare of all our patients.

“We would welcome national guidance on how best to achieve the most appropriate level of security in acute mental health units, while balancing the need for these to remain therapeutic and rehabilitative environments.”

The Priory spokesman added: “Priory has invested more than £122m in its facilities (hospitals and homes) over the last three years, of which more than £40m was invested in improving and enhancing safety.

“It safely and successfully treats over 30,000 patients a year, many of whom have very complex conditions, and it remains fully committed to providing high-quality and safe care.

“Priory undergoes regular scrutiny of its services by external agencies including the NHS and the CQC and the overwhelming majority of Priory sites are rated ‘good’ or better by UK independent regulators.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Donald Trump would have handled Ukraine crisis differently – Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan has said former US President Donald Trump would have handled Russia’s invasion into Ukraine “certainly differently”. The TV presenter, 57, said he had a “pretty fractious” interview with Mr Trump for his new programme on TalkTV, launching next week, as the pair clashed over whether the last US election was rigged.
POTUS
BBC

Hakeem Hussain: The needless death of a neglected boy

Clutching a leaf in his hand, Hakeem Hussain died alone in freezing temperatures aged just seven years old. His body was found not at home, but an address in Birmingham where his mother had been staying more and more, as she increasingly relied on class A drugs. For years, Hakeem...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Priory Hospital#Health And Social Care#Nhs
BBC

Jamie Wallis: First trans MP says part of him died after rape

The first MP to come out as transgender has said he hopes to begin transitioning "as quickly as possible". Jamie Wallis last month tweeted that he has gender dysphoria and had been raped and blackmailed. He told Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, a part of him "died" following...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Charleston Press

Mother says her 12yo daughter, who was diagnosed with average cold even though her blood test clearly showed an infection, is ‘lucky to be alive’ after spending weeks in hospital for bacterial meningitis treatment

Mother of a 13-year-old decided to speak publicly in an effort to raise awareness and encourage other parents to trust their instinct when it comes to their children’s health months after her daughter was discharged from hospital after spending weeks there receiving bacterial meningitis treatment and had to learn to walk again.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Martin Roberts watched as doctors removed 1.5 litres of fluid from his heart before emergency surgery

Martin Roberts has described the terrifying moment he saw doctors plunge an eight-inch syringe into his chest before undergoing emergency heart surgery.On Thursday (21 April), the Homes Under the Hammer presenter shared a video to social media explaining that he was in hospital after experiencing chest pains he had initially believed to be due to asthma or long Covid.Instead, doctors found that his heart was surrounded by “a massive amount of fluid”, which was preventing it from working. He had emergency surgery that night and was later told that he’d had “hours to live” when he was operated on.Speaking...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study of 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 shows only around 1 in 4 feel fully recovered after 1 year

A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Pfizer is forced to recall drug used to treat hypertension after pills were found to be contaminated with cancer-causing compounds

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is recalling five batches of its hypertension drug Accupril after it was found to contain chemicals that can cause cancer. The recall comes after research found that batches of the drug contained increased levels of a cancer-causing agent, nitrosamine. It was announced on March 22 and involves five batches of pills, each containing 90 bottles.
INDUSTRY
newschain

Antonio Rudiger will leave Chelsea in summer, Thomas Tuchel confirms

Thomas Tuchel acknowledged replacing Antonio Rudiger will prove “incredibly difficult” for Chelsea after confirming the Germany defender will leave the club in the summer. Rudiger will depart Stamford Bridge after rejecting the chance to become the highest-paid defender in the club’s history, with Real Madrid poised to wrap up his signing on a free transfer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Earl of Wessex gives church reading on calmer day after Caribbean protests

The Earl and Countess of Wessex attended a church service on a calmer day for the couple after experiencing protests earlier in the tour. Edward gave a reading from the Apostles chapter of the Bible during a lengthy service at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Saint Lucia on Sunday, which was held to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
WORLD
newschain

World number one Novak Djokovic loses Serbia Open final to Andrey Rublev

World number one Novak Djokovic remains without an ATP Tour title this season after losing to Russia’s Andrey Rublev in the final of the Serbia Open. Djokovic fought back from a set down for the fourth time this week in front of his home fans in Belgrade, but ran out of steam in the decider as Rublev powered to a 6-2 6-7 (4) 6-0 victory in two hours and 29 minutes.
TENNIS
newschain

Ambulance workers overwhelmed because of pressures they face – report

Ambulance workers are being “overwhelmed” and suffering from stress when they finish their shifts because of the pressures they are facing, according to a new report. Unison said its research revealed that emotional breakdowns, sleep problems, mood swings and the use of anti-depressants were among the issues reported by staff who have been dealing with “unprecedented” demand for months.
HEALTH
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy