ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Pipe seeking Punchestown prize money with Adagio

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bFVDo_0fFy4xUT00

David Pipe is hopeful Adagio can take a slice of the large prize money on offer after confirming he will travel to Ireland to face Honeysuckle in the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle.

The five-year-old has won three of his nine starts over hurdles for the Pond House yard and been runner-up on another five occasions.

However, he was beaten 15 lengths by Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham when eighth of 10 and Pipe knows Adagio will have to find marked improvement to trouble the mare at Punchestown in next Friday’s Grade One event.

Pipe said: “The plan is to run. There is lots of prize money on offer. He goes there a relatively fresh horse and obviously Honeysuckle is the one they all have to beat. The prize money means we will give it a go.”

Adagio won the Grade One Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow in January last year before finishing runner up in both the Triumph Hurdle and the Anniversary 4-Y-0 Juvenile Hurdle at Aintree.

Adagio is very nice and he is a young horse, but it is like being a scratch golfer and a professional – there is a big gap.

Though he did not manage to win any of his three outings this term, age is on his side.

Pipe added: “Adagio is very nice and he is a young horse, but it is like being a scratch golfer and a professional – there is a big gap. He can be competitive in these races, but unfortunately we are in the era of Honeysuckle.

“Then we’ll have Constitution Hill to worry about soon! But it is nice to have a horse that can run in these type of races and we’ll head to Punchestown and give it a whirl.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Energumene out to confirm his superiority

Willie Mullins’ duo of Energumene and Chacun Pour Soi will take each other on once more in the William Hill Champion Chase on the opening day of the Punchestown Festival on Tuesday. Energumene came out on top at Cheltenham when winning the Queen Mother Champion Chase in which Chacun...
SPORTS
newschain

Mooneista primed for Woodlands repeat

Mooneista begins her quest for a tilt at the Breeders’ Cup when she runs at Naas on Monday. The daughter of Dandy Man bids to win back-to-back renewals of the Anglesey Lodge Equine Hospital Woodlands Stakes for trainer Jack Davison in a deep renewal of the five-furlong Listed contest.
ANIMALS
newschain

Barley has Royal Ascot ambitions

Martyn Meade is set to hand impressive Nottingham scorer Barley an entry or two at Royal Ascot after removing him from Qipco 2000 Guineas contention. The Mehmas colt got off the mark with a cosy length success over Post Impressionist in an extended mile novice event. However, despite at one...
SPORTS
newschain

Sagaro outing looking unlikely for Trueshan

Alan King fears a lack of recent rain will prevent Trueshan from lining up in the Longines Sagaro Stakes at Ascot on Wednesday. Trueshan had to miss the Gold Cup last season due to unsuitably fast ground, but proved he was the heir to Stradivarius’ long-distance crown when landing a trio of Group races later in the season.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Pipe
newschain

Malavath given Newmarket green light

Malavath will head to the Qipco 1000 Guineas rather than the French equivalent, connections have confirmed. Francis-Henri Graffard’s Mehmas filly produced an eye-catching seasonal debut in the Prix Impudence at Deauville following a juvenile campaign where she was never unplaced in five starts. A Group Two victory in the...
ANIMALS
newschain

Milton Harris aiming to better ‘phenomenal’ season

The names at the top of the National Hunt trainers’ championship may be familiar, but one of the stories of the jumps season has been the re-emergence of Milton Harris. Harris amassed 172 winners over a 10-year period before filing for bankruptcy in 2011 and having his licence removed by the British Horseracing Authority.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Pond House#Aintree
newschain

Donald Trump would have handled Ukraine crisis differently – Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan has said former US President Donald Trump would have handled Russia’s invasion into Ukraine “certainly differently”. The TV presenter, 57, said he had a “pretty fractious” interview with Mr Trump for his new programme on TalkTV, launching next week, as the pair clashed over whether the last US election was rigged.
POTUS
newschain

Mohammed seeking suitable starting point for Zain Claudette

Ismail Mohammed is seeking a seven-furlong contest for Zain Claudette after opting to side-step the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket. The filly was victorious three times in five runs last season, taking a maiden in June before landing the Group Three Princess Margaret at Ascot and the Group Two Lowther Stakes at York.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

England hammer Ireland in Women’s Six Nations

England reclaimed top spot in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations after a 69-0 win over Ireland. A record crowd of 15,836 at Leicester’s Mattioli Woods Welford Road were treated to 11 tries as depleted Ireland were overwhelmed. England, who gave Emily Scarratt a guard of honour as she...
RUGBY
newschain

Streets blocked off in Shanghai as China toughens zero-Covid approach

Volunteers and government workers in Shanghai erected metal barriers in multiple districts to block off small streets and entrances to apartment complexes, as China hardened its strict “zero-Covid” approach in its largest city despite growing complaints from residents. In the city’s financial district, Pudong, the barriers – thin...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Earl of Wessex gives church reading on calmer day after Caribbean protests

The Earl and Countess of Wessex attended a church service on a calmer day for the couple after experiencing protests earlier in the tour. Edward gave a reading from the Apostles chapter of the Bible during a lengthy service at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Saint Lucia on Sunday, which was held to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
WORLD
newschain

The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester City retained their slender advantage over Liverpool as the Premier League title contenders both enjoyed vital wins over the weekend. City’s 5-1 thrashing of Watford left Roy Hodgson’s side ever closer to the drop, while Liverpool’s win over Everton in the Merseyside derby ensured their local rivals remained in the bottom three following Burnley’s win over Wolves.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ambulance workers overwhelmed because of pressures they face – report

Ambulance workers are being “overwhelmed” and suffering from stress when they finish their shifts because of the pressures they are facing, according to a new report. Unison said its research revealed that emotional breakdowns, sleep problems, mood swings and the use of anti-depressants were among the issues reported by staff who have been dealing with “unprecedented” demand for months.
HEALTH
newschain

TalkTV launch to feature Piers Morgan interview with Donald Trump

Fledgling news channel TalkTV will launch on Monday with an exclusive Piers Morgan interview with Donald Trump. The new venture from News UK will air on linear TV platforms as well as online services such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and YouTube. Morgan’s new global show, Uncensored, will launch...
POTUS
newschain

Antonio Rudiger will leave Chelsea in summer, Thomas Tuchel confirms

Thomas Tuchel acknowledged replacing Antonio Rudiger will prove “incredibly difficult” for Chelsea after confirming the Germany defender will leave the club in the summer. Rudiger will depart Stamford Bridge after rejecting the chance to become the highest-paid defender in the club’s history, with Real Madrid poised to wrap up his signing on a free transfer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy