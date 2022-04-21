ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tractor-trailer driver hurt in I-295 tip-over crash

By Josh Faiola
 3 days ago

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Traffic was backed up Thursday morning on I-295 after a tractor-trailer tipped over in Attleboro.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on the ramp from I-295 North to I-95 North. The ramp was closed for about three hours, but it’s since reopened, according to MassDOT .

Police said the truck driver’s arm was pinned under the cab as a result. The 56-year-old Lincoln man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries that police said are not considered life-threatening.

The tractor-trailer was operating out of East Greenwich, according to police.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.

