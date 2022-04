BRICK — No one was hurt when an SUV overturned in a lane at the Exit 91 toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway Thursday afternoon. The Subaru Impreza landed on its roof in the far left E-ZPass lane at the toll plaza at the beginning of the exit ramp. A photo posted by The Lakewood Scoop shows a tire and some parts and a tire on the ground around the SUV.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO