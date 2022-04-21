ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crete, NE

Marty Foery of Kelly Walsh Signs with Doane College for Football

By Frank Gambino
K2 Radio
K2 Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kelly Walsh football player Marty Foery will be headed to Crete, Nebraska to compete for Doane College in the fall. Foery, at 6-4 220 pounds, was named 4A all-conference as...

k2radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Barry Switzer Announces Major Oklahoma Move: Fans React

Legendary Oklahoma Sooners head coach Barry Switzer announced some pretty big news earlier this week. The Hall of Fame head coach announced the formation of 1Oklahoma, which will give every Sooners football player the opportunity to earn up to $50,000/year through Name, Image and Likeness. “We changed the game in...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crete, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Crete, NE
College Sports
City
Crete, NE
State
Nebraska State
Crete, NE
Football
KSNB Local4

Nebraska softball series with Wisconsin schedule adjusted

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team’s schedule for this weekend has been adjusted due to inclement weather in Madison, Wis., on Friday. The Huskers first game, which was set for Friday, April 22 at 5 p.m. (CT), will now take place on Saturday, April 23 at 12 p.m. (CT).
MADISON, WI
WJTV 12

JSU Hosts Spring Football Game

Jackson State football hosted its 2022 Spring Game. The focus quickly centered around second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the nation’s top recruit, Travis Hunter Coach Prime hosted live interviews during the game and also spoke with media after the game. He says he hopes the success of his team last year and this coming year […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Naia
KCAU 9 News

Briar Cliff’s Brita Hand resigns to take head coaching position at D2 Maryville University

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Briar Cliff University and the Charger women’s basketball program have announced a head coach change, effective immediately.  Coach Brita Hand has accepted a position with Maryville University in St. Louis, Missouri. Hand will serve as the Women’s Basketball Head Coach for the NCAA Division II university.  “Coach Hand joined us in […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
K2 Radio

Laramie Ranks Among Top College Towns for Best Social Life

When choosing a school to go to, there are several factors to consider. Many are academic based. Some are on the financial side of things with not just cost of school, but cost of living while at school. For college athletes, the success of the sports programs could also be a factor. But for any college town, there is also a social factor that comes in to play. It just so happens that Laramie, WY is among the top college towns for having the best social life in the country.
LARAMIE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND TV

O’Gorman girls named KELOLAND Girls Team of the Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The O’Gorman girls basketball team climbed to the top of Class ‘AA’ by winning their third state championship in school history. That feat has led to the Knights being named the 2022 KELOLAND Media Group Girls Team of the Year. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEYC

No. 18 MSU sweeps doubleheader vs. Northern State

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 36-10 18th-ranked Minnesota State softball team outscored the NSIC opponent Northern State 10-1 in Saturday’s doubleheader to earn the sweep. The Mavericks took game one by a 9-1 final, then shutout the Wolves in game two by a score of 1-0. The purple and...
MANKATO, MN
News Channel Nebraska

Chadron State softball postponed to Monday

CHADRON, Neb. -- April 24, 2022 -- Due to unplayable field conditions, the Sunday softball doubleheader between Chadron State College and Colorado School of Mines at CSC Softball Field has been postponed until Monday. The teams will attempt to play a tripleheader beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday. The three...
CHADRON, NE
Kearney Hub

Watch now: Huskers take the court in Grand Island

Huskers 'honor our commitment' by playing in Grand Island, defeat Kansas in sold-out spring match. Nebraska was supposed to play in Grand Island in 2020, but the pandemic got in the way. Two years later, John Cook and company made good on a promise.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
K2 Radio

PhotoFest: Douglas Track Meet

The Douglas track meet was held on Saturday and the meet was almost finished before the lightning arrived. But the vast majority of the meet was completed and on the girl's side, Desirae Iacovaetto won two events, the 100-meter dash in 13.08 and the 200 in 26.55. Wheatland's Lily Nichols continues her fine season with wins in the 400 and the 800. She ran the 400 in 1.01.26 and the 800 in 2.27.61. The 1600-meter run winner was Mallory Jones of Moorcroft in 6.09.8 with Glenrock's Sara Winger going 15.03.63 to take the 3200. Over in the hurdle events, Jaden Meyer of Douglas took the tape in the 100 in 17.24 while Makenzi Partridge of Glenrock won the 300 in 51.40.
DOUGLAS, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy