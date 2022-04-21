ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedian Jay Mohr brings 'Straight Outta Rehab' tour to DC

By GOOD MORNING WASHINGTON
WJLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article7NewsDC — The hilarious Jay Mohr launched his stand-up career at just 16...

wjla.com

WJLA

Hometown comedian Jess Hilarious talks new tour, MGM show, podcasting and more

7NewsDC — Hometown comedian Jess Hilarious has gained millions of fans over the years with her laugh out loud live shows and always entertaining social media feeds. Now the Baltimore native is hitting the stage at MGM National Harbor this Sunday. She spoke with us about her new tour, her YouTube series, and her podcast, 'Carefully Reckless.'
BALTIMORE, MD
thebrag.com

U.S. comedian Tim Dillon is bringing his stand-up tour to Australia

Hilarious U.S. comedian Tim Dillon has announced he’s bringing his A Real Hero tour to Australia in April and May. Beginning in Sydney on April 28th, Dillon will the bring his powerful stand-up to Melbourne’s Palais Theatre, Brisbane’s QPAC Concert Hall, and Adelaide’s Thebarton Theatre, before concluding his tour in Perth’s Crown Theatre on May 4th (see full dates below).
Jay Mohr
extratv

'Seinfeld,' 'Sopranos' Actress Rae Allen Dies at 95

Veteran actress Rae Allen, who was in the original Broadway production of "Damn Yankees," died Wednesday at 95. Allen's rep confirmed to THR that she died in her sleep. In a statement, he said, “I had the pleasure of representing Rae Allen for over 20 years. She [was] one the most gifted actresses I have ever had the pleasure of working with. I will be forever grateful to have been a part of her incredible journey.”
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
Deadline

Barrie Youngfellow Dies: Star Of ’80s Sitcom ‘It’s A Living’ Was 75

Click here to read the full article. Barrie Youngfellow, who starred in the ’80s sitcom It’s a Living, died on Monday night, according to her family. She was 75. A cause of death was not disclosed. “[Barrie] was the best of friends and had many loyal ones. Loved a good story and a nice bottle,” the family wrote. “Had a great laugh that confirmed her sense of life. Even during her decline, she could shoot off a good one liner.” Youngfellow appeared in 120 episodes of It’s a Living between 1980 and 1989, with the series running on ABC for two seasons...
HollywoodLife

Michael Keaton’s Son Sean Douglas: 5 Things To Know About Actors’ Only Kid

Michael Keaton’s son Sean Douglas is a famous songwriter who has written for Madonna, Jason Derulo and more. Here’s everything you need to know about him!. Sean Douglas, 38, is Michael Keaton’s one and only child. While he is renowned for his roles in Beetlejuice, Batman, and Batman Returns, one of his proudest accomplishments is being a father. While accepting his Golden Globe win for Birdman in 2015, he famously gave a super sweet shoutout to his son. “My best friend is kind, intelligent, funny, talented, considerate, thoughtful and … did I say kind?” he said at the time. “He also happens to be my son, Sean. I love you with all my heart, buddy.” Here’s everything you need to know about Michael’s pride and joy.
HollywoodLife

Dennis Quaid’s Kids: Everything To know About His 3 Children

Dennis Quaid is known as a ‘dad type’ in movies. But did you know he has a set of fraternal twins? Find out more about the actor’s three kids!. Dennis Quaid has built a career playing the ‘dad’ to some of our favorite stars: AnnaSophia Robb, Jake Gyllenhaal, and no fewer than two Lindsay Lohan‘s in Disney’s 1998 movie, The Parent Trap! But there are only three people on Earth who get to call Dennis ‘Dad’ in real life — his three kids! And two of them, just like The Parent Trap, are twins.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Jaden Smith For His Latest Viral Interview Comments—Is He Serious?!

While Jaden Smith is certainly not stirring up as much controversy lately as his father, Will Smith (who will ever forget that Oscars/ Chris Rock slap?) the musician and actor, 23, is ruffling more than just a few feathers with his latest viral interview comments. Last week, an old clip of Smith’s 2018 interview with rapper Big Boy went viral on the internet after it showed the young artist criticizing other people in his generation and insinuating he was smarter than others his age due to his upbringing.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
CinemaBlend

Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Why There Wasn't A Funeral For Late Sister Traci Braxton

The larger-than-life personas of the Braxton family – to include Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Traci – are well-documented at this point. From their 90s R&B group to their later endeavors as solo artists, the sisters have long been staples in the music industry. Sadly, though, third-oldest Traci died on March 12 at age 50 after a year-long battle with esophageal cancer. Her younger sister, Tamar, has since opened up about why their side of the family didn’t hold a traditional funeral to mark her passing.
CELEBRITIES

