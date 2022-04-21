4-year-old boy shot in Spanish Lake
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A four-year-old boy was accidentally shot Wednesday night in Spanish Lake.
The incident happened at approximately 11:32 p.m. in the 11900 block of Rio Grande Drive. ST. Louis County Police said, the child suffered a “non-life-threatening gunshot graze wound to the arm.”
Police said the child was at his residence with a man when he was accidentally shot. The adult was arrested and released pending warrant application.Top story: Mystery deepens in the case of a no-show Missouri politician
This is an ongoing investigation. Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
