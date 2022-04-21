ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

4-year-old boy shot in Spanish Lake

By Monica Ryan
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A four-year-old boy was accidentally shot Wednesday night in Spanish Lake.

The incident happened at approximately 11:32 p.m. in the 11900 block of Rio Grande Drive. ST. Louis County Police said, the child suffered a “non-life-threatening gunshot graze wound to the arm.”

Police said the child was at his residence with a man when he was accidentally shot. The adult was arrested and released pending warrant application.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident.  To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

