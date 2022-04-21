ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Biden announces another $800 million to support Ukraine military

By Deepa Shivaram
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BGVzp_0fFy1oyD00

In a renewed effort to support Ukraine's military, President Biden announced the U.S. is providing another $800 million to help Ukrainian forces fight in the east of the Donbas region, where fighting has recently intensified. And he plans to ask Congress for more funding next week.

The new package includes heavy artillery weapons, ammunition and tactical drones, the president said Thursday morning.

"With the latest disbursement, I've almost exhausted the drawdown authority I have, that Congress authorized for Ukraine," Biden said, explaining weapons need to keep flowing to Ukraine "without interruption" for the next phase of its fight against Russia.

"My hope is, my expectation is Congress would move and act quickly," Biden said.

The Donbas region requires different kinds of weapons, Biden says

As fighting intensifies in Ukraine, the president said Russia's attacks in Donbas require different types of weapons from the U.S. and its allies. Biden, who met with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal ahead of his remarks, said the Donbas region is flatter and not as mountainous.

Biden also said that Putin's claims about taking control of Mariupol are "questionable" and said there was no evidence yet that the city had completely fallen.

In addition to increased military funding, the president also announced that $500 million more is being provided to Ukraine.

"This is money the government can help use to stabilize their economy, to support communities that have been devastated by the Russian onslaught, and pay the brave workers that continue to provide essential services to the people of Ukraine," Biden said.

White House announces new program to sponsor Ukrainians fleeing war

The White House also announced a new program launching Monday that will allow Ukrainians fleeing the war to be sponsored by Ukrainian-Americans and non-governmental organizations.

The program, called Uniting for Ukraine, will allow potential sponsors to upload affidavits online that say they can financially support those coming from Ukraine. Once the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services vets the affidavits, eligible Ukrainians will have to pass a screening test before coming to the U.S. They can stay for up to two years.

"This new humanitarian parole program will complement the existing legal pathways available to Ukrainians, including immigrant visas and refugee processing," Biden said.

"These past weeks have seen a terrible human cost of Putin's ambition for conquest and control," Biden said. He added that five million Ukrainians have fled the country since the war began.

Biden described the new process as "fast" and "streamlined" but the administration has not provided a timeline on how long the processing would take.

Biden pledged during a trip to Europe last month that the U.S. would accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians and others displaced by Russia's invasion. Almost 15,000 Ukrainians have crossed into the U.S. during the past three months, mainly over the land border with Mexico . Biden says the new program would ensure that Ukrainians do not have to cross through the southern border to reach the U.S.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denys Shmyhal
The Independent

A fifth of Russia’s war dead are ‘officers sent to command Putin’s troops in Ukraine’

More high-ranking Russian soldiers have been killed in the conflict, Ukraine’s military has said, following reports that about 20 per cent of the Kremlin’s war dead are officers.The Ukrainian army said that Colonel Alexander Bespalov, who led the 59th Guards Tank Regiment, and Lieutenant Colonel Vyacheslav Savinov, who worked in artillery reconnaissance, had died.Colonel Bespalov’s funeral took place in the central Russian city of Ozersk on Friday, with his death first announced via a local messaging board post, which was later deleted.Their deaths come as the BBC Russian Service concluded that officers account for one in five Russian losses...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Russia#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Place
Europe
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
73K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy