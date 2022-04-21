ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New traffic pattern happening on McMillan Avenue April 28

By Dianté Gibbs
 3 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers who travel on McMillan Avenue will notice some traffic pattern changes happening on McMillan Avenue next week.

McMillan Avenue between Rivers Avenue and Meeting Street will undergo construction on the roadway causing lanes to be shifted for traffic.

On April 28, construction will happen between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. with work expected to be completed in one night.

Project officials say that McMillan Avenue will not have a full road closure during construction, however, traffic is expected to be minorly disrupted as work is completed.

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry.

