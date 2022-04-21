ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearing rescheduled for Hanahan couple accused in Jan 6. insurrection

By Tim Renaud
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – A sentencing hearing has been moved to next month for a Hanahan couple who previously pleaded guilty to participating in the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

That hearing for John Getsinger and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger, which was scheduled for April 21 st , has been moved to May 3 rd , according to court records.

The couple was arrested in June after the Federal Bureau of Investigations received multiple tips from people who reported their involvement in the Capitol riot.

Witnesses sent screenshots of social media posts made by the couple, both planning and reflecting on the trip.

One person said that the couple was caught on video entering the Capitol saying “This is war! We’re storming the Capitol!” A second person said that Stacie posted about storming the Capitol in a Facebook group.

These are the 11 South Carolinians facing charges in the Jan. 6 insurrection

Surveillance footage appeared to show the couple inside the Capitol, which was supported by cell phone geolocation data. Ultimately, they pled guilty to one count each of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

The Getsinger’s originally pled guilty to one count each of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

