COLUMBIANA – The No. 1 team in the state is on to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs after battling back from a 1-0 series deficit against St. Paul’s Episcopal in the opening round of the playoffs with back-to-back wins April 22-23. After losing game one 4-1, the Shelby County Wildcats responded in a big way with their season on the line, winning 17-3 in game two and following that up a day later with a 7-5 victory to complete the 2-1 series win and advance to the second round.

SHELBY COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO