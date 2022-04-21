ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

HEDMAN MAKES HIS PICK FOR THE WINNER OF THE NORRIS TROPHY

markerzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's been a lot of debate over who should win the Norris Trophy this season for the year's best defenceman. There are a few names on the blueline having a fantastic year. As for Victor Hedman of the Tampa...

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Lafleur, Canadiens legend, remembered by NHL teammates, opponents

Guy Lafleur, a five-time Stanley Cup champion with the Montreal Canadiens and one of the most electrifying players in NHL history, died Friday following a nearly three-year battle with cancer. He was 70. Some of hockey's greats shared their insights with NHL.com into being teammates, opponents and friends with Lafleur:
NHL
theScore

Huberdeau thinks Matthews deserves Hart Trophy: 'He's special'

The Hart Trophy is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association, but if Florida Panthers winger Jonathan Huberdeau had a say, Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews would be atop his ballot. "Matthews is having a great year, so I think I'd probably give it to him," Huberdeau told...
NHL
Yardbarker

Blues’ Buchnevich is a Key Component to Teams Future Success

When the St. Louis Blues acquired Pavel Buchnevich from the New York Rangers, there was little doubt the team was gaining a future star. Less than a year into the trade, his impact and the team’s reliance on the Russian forward is larger than anyone had anticipated, and will be more so in the future.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Lightning#National Hockey League#Nhl#Hockey#Sports#The Colorado Avalanche#The Nashville Predators
markerzone.com

THE MONTREAL CANADIENS PHENOMENAL TRIBUTE TO GUY LAFLEUR (FULL VIDEO)

There isn't much in advance to say about this one. The Montreal Canadiens tribute to Guy Lafleur was an incredible send off for an incredible player. The five-time Stanley Cup champion's impact on the game and the city of Montreal simply cannot be overstated. Enjoy! By the way, the standing ovation at the end of the tribute went on and on as the crowd refused to let the PA announcer get on with the game as they paid their respects to The Flower.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Mourn Death Of Guy Lafleur, Canadiens Legend/Hockey Hall Of Famer

The Boston Bruins share the hockey community’s sense of loss, following the death of Guy Lafleur. The Montreal Canadiens announced Friday the legendary right wing has died at age 70. Lafleur helped Montreal win the Stanley Cup in 1973, 1976, 1977, 1978 and 1979 and was one of the NHL’s premier players in the 1970s and 1980s.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors and Updates: Potential Red Wings Offseason Plans

As per Kevin Allen and Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now, expect big changes to both the roster and the coaching staff of the Detroit Red Wings next season. In a recent article, both wrote that it is unlikely that head coach Jeff Blashill will be returning to the organization next season and both believe there will be more changes beyond the coaching staff.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, TN
Yardbarker

Wild’s Fiala & Kaprizov Help Secure Win Over Canucks

The Minnesota Wild met up with the Vancouver Canucks in the first game of their back-to-back on Thursday (April 21). The first period was fast-paced, back and forth action but neither team could find the back of the net until the second. To start the middle period, the Wild snuck one in but the Canucks stormed back to tie it a little over 30 seconds later. That didn’t silence the Wild as they scored to take the lead and again the Canucks came back to tie it at two.
SAINT PAUL, MN
markerzone.com

LOS ANGELES KINGS SHOW RESPECT FOR RYAN GETZLAF POST-GAME (VIDEO)

Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf played his final road game on Saturday night and it happened to be against their rivals, the Los Angeles Kings. Following the game, the Los Angeles Kings lined up to shake Getzlaf's hand, a sign of respect for the 36-year-old who announced earlier this month that this would be his final season in the National Hockey League.
LOS ANGELES, CA
markerzone.com

VEGAS WILL CONTINUE PLAYOFF PUSH WITHOUT ROBIN LEHNER

The Vegas Golden Knights' playoff hopes have taken a major hit on Friday afternoon as according to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, goaltender Robin Lehner will have season-ending surgery on his knee. Lehner initially suffered the injury in early-March, but he was able to make a return on April 3rd. "Robin Lehner...
NHL
Heat Nation

Victor Oladipo makes it abundantly clear that he just needs to play in order to get his rhythm back

The Miami Heat are in the thick of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. One of the things in the series that has stood out for some spectators is the absence of Victor Oladipo in Miami’s rotation. The two-time All-Star is not listed on the team’s injury report, but he has not seen a second of action in any of the Heat’s first three playoff games.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Bruins and Penguins wins put Caps in hole entering final week

There has not been much concern over whether the Capitals would be playing in May for a few months. The concern has long been who their opponent will be in the Stanley Cup playoffs — and right now, it looks like they could have the toughest matchup in the Eastern Conference.
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

ROBIN LEHNER NOT AT VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS PRACTICE...

Despite conflicting reports from Robin Lehner & Head Coach Pete Deboer, Robin Lehner is not at the Golden Knights' practice today:. A weird situation continues to get weirder... It in growingly clear that Lehner's interests are no longer aligned with the club's interest. The two sides obviously do not see...
NHL
markerzone.com

DARRYL SUTTER GIVES SIMPLE ANSWER WHEN ASKED WHY HE AGREED TO COACH CALGARY AGAIN

As most hockey fans know, Darryl Sutter is in his second stint as head coach of the Calgary Flames. So far, it's working out beautifully. After coming in partway through last season following the firing of Geoff Ward, Sutter has completely turned the team around in 2021-22, with the Flames in the top spot in the Pacific Division with a big lead, and near the top of the Western Conference. So, why did he come back after being asked to leave in 2010 (Sutter was GM of the Flames at the time after serving as head coach for three seasons)? Sutter was asked that question Friday and, in his usual style, gave a simple, honest answer.
NHL
NBC Sports

Updated playoff scenarios, standings, first-round matchups for Bruins

There's one week left in the NHL regular season and the Boston Bruins could mathematically finish in four different spots in the Eastern Conference standings. The most realistic spots are third place in the Atlantic Division, and the first and second wild card berths. Boston still hasn't mathematically been eliminated from second place in the division, but the odds of the B's climbing that high are incredibly slim.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

GEORGES LARAQUE SAYS HE HATED FIGHTING DURING HIS HOCKEY CAREER

It's almost like Alexander Ovechkin saying he hated scoring goals. Georges Laraque, who made a hockey career out of dropping the gloves, admitted in a recent social media post that it was far from his favourite thing to do. "Do you wanna go? Square up? Let's fucking go man! Lol!...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ Takeaways From Win Over Rangers Led by Pastrnak & Ullmark

When Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy met with the media prior to Saturday afternoon’s game at the TD Garden, he broke the news that three injured Bruins were going to be back in the lineup against the New York Rangers. David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm, and Linus Ullmark all would return to the ice and their return has been needed for some time.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF CLINCHING SCENARIO FOR APRIL 22

One spot is up for grabs in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday night as the Edmonton Oilers can become second team in the Pacific Division and fifth team in the Western Conference to punch their ticket. The Edmonton Oilers can clinch a playoff spot:. - If they defeat...
NHL
markerzone.com

LEHNER UPDATE: WILL BE AT GAME TONIGHT; WON'T START

The situation surrounding Robin Lehner and the Vegas Golden Nights just took another strange turn. After denying the goaltender needed surgery earlier this week and saying the plan was to start him on Sunday, Vegas coach Peter DeBoer now says Lehner will be at Sunday's game against the San Jose Sharks, but he won't be starting.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy