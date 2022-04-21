Aurora celebrates official opening of its Pittsburgh headquarters with Gov. Tom Wolf

Aurora Innovation Inc. Opening in Pittsburgh Aurora Innovation Inc. opens a new headquarters in Pittsburgh's Strip District. (Nate Doughty Pittsburgh Business Times)

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf and other elected officials joined members of Aurora Innovation Inc.’s executive team in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the official opening of the autonomous vehicle company’s new Pittsburgh headquarters in the Strip District on Wednesday.

Aurora (NASDAQ: AUR) established Pittsburgh as its sole headquarters in September 2021 after previously sharing dual headquarters locations between the City of Bridges and Mountain View, California.

“Aurora has been Pittsburgh built and Pittsburgh-based since day one,” Aurora CEO and Co-Founder Chris Urmson said. “We’re now across the country, and we have offices in seven different states, but we’re excited to be based here in Pittsburgh.”

