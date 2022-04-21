Sheriff: One dead after car strikes tree, roof of Kansas home

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RAYMOND LEE WOOD, 30, Wamego, Criminal possession of a weapon by felon; firearm not used in the commission of crime, Possession of substance in KSA 65-4105(h), Distribute or poss w/int to distribute drug paraph for illegal use, Use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body and Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant; Bond $10,000.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO