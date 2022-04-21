ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, KS

Sheriff: One dead after car strikes tree, roof of Kansas home

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MIAMI COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Wednesday in Miami County. The sheriff's office reported a 2018 Dodge Charger was eastbound on 223rd...

littleapplepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

One person dead after late night fire at Gwinnett County home

AUBURN, Ga. — Gwinnett County Firefighters said one person died in a late Friday night fire at an Auburn home. The fire reportedly broke out sometime after 11 p.m. at the home on Hayes Road near the community of Auburn. Firefighters said they got a 9-1-1 call from a neighbor who reported hearing a loud “pop” and then walked outside to see the home blanketed in heavy smoke.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, KS
State
Kansas State
Miami County, KS
Accidents
Miami County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Bucyrus, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Dodge
Little Apple Post

Police ID man found shot to death in Salina

The Salina Police Department on Friday identified the man who was killed in Salina early Wednesday. The body of Chad Lee Jarrad Devinny, 37, of Salina, was found shortly after 12:25 a.m. Wednesday in the passenger seat of a green 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis in the area of S. Front Street and Gypsum Avenue. He appeared to have been shot.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. woman charged with fleeing, attempting to elude police

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on new charges after an arrest. Sidney M. Darrenkamp, 22, Atchison, was charged on Tuesday by District Court warrants for fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, and other traffic violations in connection to incidents on April 16 and April 17, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON, KS
The Baltimore Sun

62-year-old man dead after Windsor Mill home fire

A 62-year-old man died in a house fire in Windsor Mill early Sunday morning, officials said. At 4:35 a.m., Baltimore County firefighters were dispatched to the 3300 block of Ripple Road to fight the blaze, which was extinguished by 4:48 a.m., said Lt. Twana Allen, spokesperson for the department. Curtis Jones Sr. died at the scene, Allen said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Little Apple Post

Drug task force finds large amount of heroin at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating suspects following work by the the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force. Officers served a search warrant in the 1900 block of SW Arrowhead Road in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. A large amount of heroin was located inside the residence. Bradley L. Hanvy, 31, and Logan N. Martin, 28, both of Topeka, were arrested on requested charges of possession of an opiate with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report April 21

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RAYMOND LEE WOOD, 30, Wamego, Criminal possession of a weapon by felon; firearm not used in the commission of crime, Possession of substance in KSA 65-4105(h), Distribute or poss w/int to distribute drug paraph for illegal use, Use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body and Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant; Bond $10,000.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

City employees accused of 10-years of scrap metal theft in Larned

PAWNEE COUNTY– Two of three suspects accused of scrap metal theft over ten years from the city of Larned appeared in Pawnee County Court Thursday. Randall Parker, 59, and Randall Bird, 45, both of Larned, are charged with Conspiracy to Commit Theft of property worth at least $25,000, but less than $100,000, according to Pawnee County Attorney Doug McNett.
LARNED, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy