Erie, PA

Erie raid uncovers 2.6 pounds of fentanyl, cash, guns

By Corey Morris
 3 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Erie Police Department (EPD) is announcing a recent drug bust from search warrants.

The EPD found pounds of suspected fentanyl, thousands in cash and two firearms.

On April 20, the Erie Police Drug/Vice unit served the warrants on 1055 Rankine Ave and 2020 A3 E. 10 th St.

In the searches, the police found 2.6 pounds of suspected fentanyl, more than $18,500 in cash, a .22- and a 9mm-caliber handgun, an EPD news release said. A hand-held press and hydraulic press, a money counter, a vacuum-seal machine, six cellphones, and two digital scales also were found.

According to the DEA , one kilogram (2.2 pounds) of fentanyl contains 500,000 lethal doses.

From left, Sharhea Mathis and Dajean Williams. Photos courtesy of Erie Police Department.

EPD announced that Dejean Williams is being charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession, person not to possess a firearm and drug paraphernalia, and Sharhea Mathis is being charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession and drug paraphernalia.

