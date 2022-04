NEW YORK -- The Guardians, who have been vigilant against COVID-19 since the pandemic hit in 2020, are dealing with their first outbreak of the virus. They have four players on the COVID-19 injured list in Yu Chang, Cal Quantrill, Owen Miller and Anthony Castro. Two of them, Quantrill and Chang, could be activated this weekend. Quantrill could be activated in time to start against the Yankees on Saturday afternoon. Left-hander Kirk McCarty is scheduled to make his big league debut against New York if Quantrill doesn’t pass COVID protocols.

