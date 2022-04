SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. — The Calf Canyon Fire has burned at least 3,000 acres and is 0% contained, prompting evacuations and power outages. According to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Department, as of 1 p.m. Friday, the Calf Canyon Fire was rapidly spreading northeast and that this is a rapidly developing situation. The wildfire will be at A3A Road at about 2 p.m., Pendaries Village and A28 Road by 6 p.m., and Highway 94 and the Mora County Line by 8 p.m.

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO