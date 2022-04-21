Alleged drunken driver hits BPD K-9 patrol vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday night, a Bakersfield Police Department K-9 patrol vehicle was hit by an impaired driver, police said.
Around 11:25 p.m., officials said the K-9 vehicle was turning onto Colony Street from Panama Lane. Officials said another vehicle ran a red light and came through the intersection hitting the K-9 vehicle.
Officials said they found the driver, David Mendoza, 31, of Bakersfield, to be driving under the influence and in possession of narcotics.
Neither Mendoza, the K-9 nor the officer driving were injured, according to officials. He was arrested for DUI and possession of a controlled substance for sales.
A passenger with Mendoza suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call BPD at (661) 327-7111.
