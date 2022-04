Lincoln Riley makes his debut as the new head coach of USC football as the Trojans give a sneak peak of a new era in the program’s history. It’s time for the 2022 USC Spring Game as fans get an early look of the team. Meanwhile, eyes will be on former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams, who followed Riley to USC, as he adjusts to a new offense, along with a host of transfers and recruits that followed from Norman as well. Saturday’s spring game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch the game streaming via fuboTV and DirecTV, which both have free trials.

