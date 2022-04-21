Kinky Boots is coming to Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

The group Generosity Lunch has done it again! Another server in the Grand Rapids area has received a huge tip. Generosity Lunch is a group of local residents who like to eat lunch with friends. Once a month, a group of people assemble at an area restaurant. Everyone attending brings $100 and all the money is gathered before the lunch starts. The group then order their individual lunches off the menu and enjoy their meal while having great conversations with others at the table. When the bill arrives, the total for the lunch is subtracted from the collected money -- and the remaining funds are given to the server as a tip.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO