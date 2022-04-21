ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Kinky Boots is coming to Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

By Jessica Jurczak
WOOD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kinky Boots is a musical that has won six Tony...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts to kick off June 3

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Festival of the Arts is returning to downtown Grand Rapids in June. The free event, which runs from June 3-5, features music, artists, exhibits, activities for kids, and food. “Festival of the Arts remains a legacy event for our community,” said Baird Hawkins, Festival of...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids Waitress Surprised by Over $900 Tip

The group Generosity Lunch has done it again! Another server in the Grand Rapids area has received a huge tip. Generosity Lunch is a group of local residents who like to eat lunch with friends. Once a month, a group of people assemble at an area restaurant. Everyone attending brings $100 and all the money is gathered before the lunch starts. The group then order their individual lunches off the menu and enjoy their meal while having great conversations with others at the table. When the bill arrives, the total for the lunch is subtracted from the collected money -- and the remaining funds are given to the server as a tip.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Soaring Eagle Casino announces new outdoor concert

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s something new at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – they’ve just launched their online casino and sports wagering platform! It’s called Eagle Casino & Sports. and will feature over 400 slot games, live dealer table game action, traditional table games, and sports betting. Casino and sports enthusiasts that are 21 and older can access the platform right away via play eagle dot com on.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
The Grand Rapids Press

Jenison had ‘A Night to Remember’ for their 2022 prom

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Jenison High School held their prom at New Vintage Place, 889 Broadway Ave NW, on Friday, April 22. The prom’s theme was “A Night to Remember” and was held inside the venue located at the historic American Seating Park on Grand Rapids’ West Side. Students ran through the rain to rush into the venue which was decorated with a few old Hollywood decorations. On the second floor, the teens played card games at round tables or teamed up for a round of hacky sack.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kinky Boots#The Theatre#Tony Awards#Inspired By True Events#Performing#Musical Theater

Comments / 0

Community Policy