Blue Jackets will take part in 2022 NHL Global Series in Finland

By Justin Holbrock
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) —  The Columbus Blue Jackets will play a pair of 2022-23 regular-season games in Tampere, Finland on Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5 as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series.

CBJ will face the Colorado Avalanche in both games.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to be taking part in the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge,” said club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen, a native of Kuopio, Finland. “Finnish hockey fans are incredibly passionate, and I am extremely proud to be a part of bringing our team to the place where I learned to love this great game.”

In addition to Kekalainen, the Blue Jackets have two Finnish players on their current roster:  winger Patrik Laine and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.

The 2022 NHL Global Series will mark the second time the Blue Jackets have played regular-season games in Europe.  Columbus also participated in the 2010 NHL Premiere in Stockholm, Sweden.

