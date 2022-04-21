Two West Michigan companies team up to help the planet

Mountain Dew has been known for their strange marketing tactics for decades. The Pepsi Brand's beloved and highly caffeinated beverage came from unique roots of a couple of brothers who moved to Knoxville, TN and couldn't find their favorite "mixer" for their hooch, so they decided to brew up their own lemon lime soda to mix with their Whiskey. It tasted almost exactly like their beloved hooch, and it's now the Mountain Dew we all know and love today.

