Two West Michigan companies team up to help the planet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Businesses and organizations across West Michigan are doing their part every day to help celebrate Earth Day. Today, we’re joined by Sarah Chartir, the Senior Sustainability Project Manager at Spectrum Health. For more information about Spectrum Health’s social responsibility and sustainability efforts, click...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A DNR conservation officer recently had a laugh after a Michigan resident mistakenly thought a black trash bag was a bear. According to an official report, the incident occurred in Newaygo County in late-February when CO Tim Barboza received a call that a bear had been standing in a front yard for several hours.
What's not to love? The lakes, the scenery, and more. With that being said though, you're not always going to find the pretty in the state. We've got some areas that are worse than others. These Are The Most Dangerous Michigan Cities. This list of worst places to live was...
..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
Kalamazoo is an amazing city in Michigan's southwest region, approximately 140 miles (225 kilometers) apart from both Chicago and Detroit. Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo College, a private liberal arts college, and Kalamazoo Valley Community College, a two-year community college, are all located in Kalamazoo.
Mountain Dew has been known for their strange marketing tactics for decades. The Pepsi Brand's beloved and highly caffeinated beverage came from unique roots of a couple of brothers who moved to Knoxville, TN and couldn't find their favorite "mixer" for their hooch, so they decided to brew up their own lemon lime soda to mix with their Whiskey. It tasted almost exactly like their beloved hooch, and it's now the Mountain Dew we all know and love today.
Planning a trip to Cedar Point or Michigan's Adventure this summer? Plan to pay with cards inside the parks. Michigan's Adventure and Cedar Point are Now Card-Only Inside the Parks. Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon and Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, are summertime hot spots for Michiganders! You may have been...
ISLE ROYALE, MICH. -- If you want to catch a glimpse of the Macoun’s Arctic butterfly in Michigan, you’ll not only have to travel to one specific spot, you’ll need to know exactly where — and when — to look. The Macoun’s Arctic, about half...
A proposed entertainment venue and restaurant at a major gateway to Wayne County has some space issues causing Livonia leaders concern. The proposal, which includes space for a restaurant and stage for performances such as music and comedy acts, would have seen the middle of the building at 27494 Grand River transform and see new life in a place that's been largely vacant for years. It would also have an outdoor dining patio.
The youngest was 30. The oldest was 91. The average age: 70. Several worked for decades in Flint’s automotive factories. One was a beloved elementary school security officer. Another served as a nursing assistant at a retreat for retired Jesuit priests. They raised families, spent time with grandchildren. Married....
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reminding residents that yes, COVID-19 remains a threat. Cases are rising, especially in southeast Michigan, and the state health department expects numbers to continue to increase through May, when people gather for proms, graduations and other events as the school year concludes.
Has this outdated yet, well-known law actually been a myth this whole time?. We've all heard of the Michigan state law that basically prohibits a woman from getting a haircut without her husband's permission, right? LindzStylz Salon reached out to us about this strange law this week,. So I have...
If you've ever wanted to live in a lighthouse, this property located in Southwest Michigan is probably as close as you'll ever get to the real thing! The home, designed and owned by architect John Tilton, sits on a private beach along Lake Michigan in Fennville. The three bedroom, three...
GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A western Michigan fisherman who went missing in 2000 has been identified through DNA testing on a jaw bone that washed up on a beach 14 years later. The DNA Doe Project, working with the Michigan State Police, determined the jaw bone belonged to Ronald...
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced that Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional payment of $95 in April. The goal is to help lower the cost of groceries.
SENEY, MICH. -- The world’s two oldest-known common loons once again have returned to Michigan — and if they choose each other as mates, it will mark a record 26 consecutive summers together for the pair. The male and female loons, named ABJ (“adult banded juvenile”) and Fe...
An interesting piece of history that also tells a story in a rural area of southern Michigan lies just beneath a busy interstate highway. Recently, Albion resident Steve Mills posted a photo on the Facebook group Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan. It shows an abandoned tunnel underneath I-94 in Calhoun County. But what was this used for? A first guess is that it might have been for workers to use who were building the highway several decades ago, but the real reason is even more interesting.
For more than 50 years, the Furniture Bank of Southeastern Michigan has supported more than 85,000 vulnerable families across metro Detroit by providing beds and other essential furniture items for the home.
Comments / 0