ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz appealed for unity in Minnesota’s divided legislature during his fourth State of the State address Sunday, the first time he delivered the annual speech at the Capitol since the pandemic began. “We may not agree on everything. And if we’re being totally honest, some of us won’t agree on anything,” Walz said. “That is the reality. That is a democracy. That’s the way some of this is, but we owe it to the people of Minnesota to try and find common ground.” It was his fourth address, but the first since 2019 with COVID-19...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 36 MINUTES AGO