ROME — A 38-year-old man is accused of attacking a woman at her home on Second Street Wednesday afternoon, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Reginald J. Behlin, of Rome, went to the front door at the woman's home on Second Street at about 3 p.m. Wednesday. When the woman answered the door, police said Behlin punched her in the face, causing her to stumble backwards.

ROME, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO