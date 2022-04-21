ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

I-95 North exit to Downtown Expressway to close for maintenance

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RXDKf_0fFxunfD00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The exit ramp that takes Northbound Interstate 95 to the Downtown Expressway will close temporarily for maintenance.

According to the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the closure of I-95 exit 74A will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. starting Monday, April 25 and ending Thursday, April 28. The ramp will reopen to traffic between 1 a.m. and 10 a.m. during this time.

35 dogs seized from Colonial Heights house, resident arrested

The detour will be I-95 North to exit 74C. Drivers are asked to pay attention to signage and use caution when driving through the work zone.

The project will be postponed in the event of inclement weather.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

Accident Closes Routes 5 & 20 in Waterloo

An accident Sunday afternoon brought down power, cable, and internet lines in Waterloo. An accident on Routes 5 & 20 on the village’s east end took out a utility pole that dropped wires along and across the highway. The pole, which was severed in half, was right between Peppy’s Ice Cream stand and Community Car Car. It looked like a minivan parked at the garage was damaged in the accident.
WATERLOO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colonial Heights, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
Richmond, VA
Government
Richmond, VA
Traffic
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Northbound Interstate 95#Colonial Heights House#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy