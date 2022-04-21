I-95 North exit to Downtown Expressway to close for maintenance

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The exit ramp that takes Northbound Interstate 95 to the Downtown Expressway will close temporarily for maintenance.

According to the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the closure of I-95 exit 74A will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. starting Monday, April 25 and ending Thursday, April 28. The ramp will reopen to traffic between 1 a.m. and 10 a.m. during this time.

The detour will be I-95 North to exit 74C. Drivers are asked to pay attention to signage and use caution when driving through the work zone.

The project will be postponed in the event of inclement weather.

